White House Shooting Suspect to Appear in Court; Manifesto Revealed

Cole Tomas Allen, accused of shooting a Secret Service agent at the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner, is scheduled for his first court appearance. Authorities say he had a manifesto detailing plans to target Trump administration officials.

A man identified as Cole Tomas Allen , 31, from Torrance, California, is set to appear in Washington federal court on Monday, April 27th, 2026, to face criminal charges stemming from a shooting incident at the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner.

The incident occurred on April 25th, 2026, at the Washington Hilton hotel, where the annual black-tie event was taking place. Allen is accused of shooting a US Secret Service agent while attempting to breach security at the dinner, which was attended by President Donald Trump and numerous journalists and politicians. The Secret Service agent, fortunately, sustained no serious injuries as the shot was stopped by a tactical vest.

Both Allen and the agent were transported to local hospitals for evaluation following the incident. According to officials, Allen traveled from California to Washington, D.C. , by train and had booked a room at the Washington Hilton. Prior to the attack, Allen reportedly left a manifesto with family members in which he referred to himself as the “Friendly Federal Assassin” and detailed plans to target senior Trump administration officials.

This manifesto has become a key piece of evidence in the ongoing investigation. The shooting prompted immediate chaos at the dinner, with attendees diving under tables for cover and law enforcement swiftly evacuating senior officials, including President Trump, from the ballroom. Video footage released by President Trump himself showed the suspect sprinting through a hallway outside the ballroom before being apprehended by law enforcement.

Authorities have praised the swift response of the Secret Service and other law enforcement agencies, highlighting the successful takedown of the suspect within a security perimeter. US Attorney Jeanine Pirro, the top federal prosecutor in Washington, has indicated that Allen will be charged with assault on a federal officer and using a firearm during a crime of violence. Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche has also suggested that additional charges, including attempted assassination, are possible as the investigation continues.

The initial court proceedings on Monday are expected to be brief, focusing on informing Allen of his legal rights and a prosecution request for his detention pending further investigation. Allen was found to be armed with a shotgun, a handgun, and multiple knives at the time of his arrest. The incident has raised serious security concerns surrounding high-profile events in Washington, D.C. , and is likely to prompt a review of security protocols at future gatherings.

The White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner is a prominent event on Washington’s social calendar, and the disruption caused by the shooting has sent shockwaves through the political and media communities. The investigation is ongoing, with authorities meticulously examining Allen’s background, motives, and potential connections to any extremist groups. The focus remains on understanding the full scope of the planned attack and ensuring the safety of future events.

The incident underscores the persistent threat faced by high-profile individuals and the importance of robust security measures. The Secret Service is conducting a thorough review of its security procedures to identify any vulnerabilities and implement necessary improvements. The quick thinking and bravery of the Secret Service agent involved undoubtedly prevented a potentially far more serious outcome





ChannelNewsAsia / 🏆 6. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

White House Shooting Secret Service Donald Trump Cole Tomas Allen

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Shooting at White House Correspondents’ Dinner: Suspect Arrested, President Trump SafeA security agent was shot at the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner on April 25, 2026. The suspect, Cole Tomas Allen, has been arrested and is facing federal charges. President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were safely evacuated. Investigations are underway to determine the suspect's motives and any potential connections to foreign entities.

Read more »

White House dinner shooting: 31-year-old Californian suspect taken into custodyA search for answers, hours after shots rang out at the White House Correspondents' dinner at the Washington Hilton. The gala, attended by US President Donald Trump and other top US officials, was interrupted by loud bangs, which prompted attendees to quickly take cover.

Read more »

White House Dinner Shooting: Suspect Cole Allen Targeted Administration MembersA shooting at the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner on Saturday evening led to the arrest of Cole Allen, 31, who authorities believe targeted members of the Trump administration. The suspect had a prioritized list of targets and traveled across the country to carry out the attack.

Read more »

White House Dinner Shooting Suspect Identified as Cole Tomas AllenCole Tomas Allen, a 31-year-old California resident with a background in engineering and education, has been identified as the suspect in the shooting incident at the White House Correspondents' Dinner. Investigation reveals details about his education, employment, and the circumstances surrounding the event.

Read more »

Suspect in White House Correspondents' Dinner Shooting Ranked Targets in NoteCole Allen, the suspect in the 2026 White House Correspondents' Dinner shooting, wrote a manifesto ranking potential targets. The attack, which occurred during a high-profile event attended by President Trump, has raised concerns about security and political violence.

Read more »

Suspect in White House Correspondents' Dinner shooting identified as Cole AllenUS authorities have identified Cole Allen as the suspect in the shooting at the White House Correspondents' Dinner, where former President Donald Trump was rushed out by Secret Service. Allen, armed with multiple weapons, was detained and is expected to face federal charges. Investigators believe he targeted administration members and traveled from Los Angeles to Washington for the attack.

Read more »