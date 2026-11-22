WHO Director Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus highlights dangerous escalation near Ituri province maternity ward as DRC Ebola cases surpass 11,000.

World Health Organization Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus confirmed on Sunday that intense combat operations near a hospital in the Democratic Republic of Congo severely disrupted vital Ebola response efforts. The clashes forced health workers and aid partners to shelter inside a maternity ward for more than 24 hours, placing patients, families, and medical staff in extreme danger.

Speaking via X, Tedros described the situation as a direct threat to life, noting that the heavy fighting occurred near the very area where the Ebola outbreak first emerged in the Ituri province. This geographical proximity has turned a critical public health zone into a battlefield, significantly complicating containment strategies.

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Escalating Violence Threatens Medical Staff

The World Health Organization is actively collaborating with humanitarian partners to secure a safe exit for the staff currently trapped at the facility. Tedros emphasized that attacks across eastern Congo have increased since late October, a trend that is seriously affecting the broader Ebola response and endangering everyone involved in the medical response.

The organization called for immediate protection for hospital workers, patients, and healthcare facilities in the region. The inability of medical personnel to move freely or provide care due to the violence has created a volatile environment where both the disease and the conflict threaten civilian populations.

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Record-Breaking Case Numbers Continue to Rise

The Ebola outbreak in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo remains out of control six months after it was first declared. Case numbers and deaths are rising at a record pace, defying international efforts to stem the spread of the virus in one of the most complex humanitarian crises of the decade.

According to government data cited by Reuters, over 11,000 people have been infected and over 5,500 have died since the outbreak was officially declared on May 15. These statistics underscore the severity of the health emergency, which is now compounded by the humanitarian and security challenges described by the WHO.

International Calls for Ceasefire and Protection

The current crisis in Ituri province highlights the critical intersection of public health and security in conflict zones. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has used his platform to draw global attention to the plight of those trapped in medical facilities, urging all parties to the conflict to recognize hospitals as safe zones.

The disruption at the maternity ward serves as a stark example of how violence impedes medical response. With health workers forced into hiding, routine care and epidemic containment measures have been stalled, allowing the virus to continue spreading unchecked in the affected communities.

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Future of Containment Efforts in Jeopardy

As the death toll climbs and infections surge, the international community faces a difficult task in stabilizing the region. The World Health Organization remains focused on supporting local partners, but the ongoing insecurity in eastern Congo presents a formidable obstacle to establishing long-term control.

The situation requires sustained diplomatic and humanitarian engagement to ensure that medical supply chains remain open and that healthcare workers can operate without fear of violence. Until security improves, the risk of the outbreak spreading beyond its current borders will remain critically high for the region and the world.