WHO Confirms Five Hantavirus Cases as Cruise Ship Outbreak Raises Global Concerns

The World Health Organization has confirmed five cases of hantavirus, with fears of more emerging due to the long incubation period. The outbreak on the MV Hondius cruise ship has led to three deaths, but health officials believe the situation can be contained with proper measures. The virus, spread by rodents, poses no pandemic risk but requires vigilance.

The World Health Organization ( WHO ) has confirmed five cases of hantavirus, with officials warning that more could emerge due to the long incubation period of the Andes strain, which can take up to six weeks to manifest.

The outbreak has raised global concerns after three passengers on the cruise ship MV Hondius died from the virus, though health authorities have emphasized that the risk of a widespread epidemic remains low if proper precautions are taken. The Hondius, operated by Netherlands-based Oceanwide Expeditions, left Praia, Cape Verde, on May 6, 2026, with passengers suspected of carrying the virus. The ship is now heading toward the Spanish island of Tenerife, where health officials are working to contain the outbreak.

The WHO's emergency alert and response director, Abdi Rahman Mahamud, stated that the outbreak is expected to remain limited if public health measures are implemented effectively. Meanwhile, Maria Van Kerkhove, the WHO's epidemic and pandemic preparedness director, reassured the public that this is not the start of a pandemic, emphasizing that hantavirus is not as contagious as COVID-19. The virus, which is typically spread by infected rodents, can cause severe respiratory and cardiac distress, as well as hemorrhagic fevers.

There are no vaccines or cures, and treatment focuses on symptom relief. The initial infection is believed to have occurred before boarding in Argentina, with subsequent transmission among passengers during the voyage. Four evacuees have been taken off the ship, with no symptomatic individuals currently on board. In the UK, two asymptomatic passengers have been advised to self-isolate, while officials in Argentina plan to test rodents in Ushuaia, where the ship departed on April 1.

The first death occurred on April 11, when a Dutch man fell ill and died aboard the ship. His body was removed on April 24 in Saint Helena, where 29 other passengers disembarked. The man's wife, who accompanied his body to South Africa, also died 15 days later after contracting the virus. Health officials are now tracing passengers on the commercial flight she took from Saint Helena to Johannesburg, which carried 82 passengers and six crew members.

The WHO has notified 12 countries whose nationals disembarked from the cruise ship on Saint Helena, urging vigilance and cooperation to prevent further spread





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Hantavirus WHO Cruise Ship Outbreak Andes Virus Public Health Measures

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