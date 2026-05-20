WHO Director-General expresses concern over massive Ebola outbreak in Congo

The World Health Organisation (WHO) Director-General expressed concern over the massive outbreak of a rare type of Ebola known as Bundibugyo in eastern Congo. The disease was undetected or misdiagnosed due to testing for a different type of Ebola. Cases have confirmed in the capital of Congo's Ituri province, Bunia; North Kivu's rebel-held capital, Goma; and the localities of Mongbwalu, Nyakunde and Butembo - home to well over a million people in all.

Aid workers carry supplies to set up an Ebola treatment centre in Bunia, Congo on Tuesday (May 19). The head of the World Health Organisation (WHO) expressed concern over the 'scale and speed' of an outbreak of a rare type of Ebola known as Bundibugyo in eastern Congo , where authorities reported 134 suspected deaths and more than 500 suspected cases.

The virus spread undetected for weeks after the first known death as authorities tested for a more common type of Ebola and came up negative. In Bunia, the site of the first known death, health workers in protective gear moved among residents wearing fabric masks. Congo was expecting shipments from the United States and Britain of an experimental vaccine for different types of Ebola, developed by researchers at Oxford. Experts said such efforts would take time.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said he was 'deeply concerned about the scale and speed' of the epidemic, and pointed to the emergence of cases in urban areas, the deaths of healthcare workers and significant population movement. Neighbours Uganda and Congo have reported cases, with the WHO confirming 30 cases. The situation is urgent as an experimental vaccine developed by researchers at Oxford is considered among those considered for possibly use in Congo.

But any approved vaccine would take two months to become available. Resources are being rushed to two affected provinces near Uganda. The virus is highly contagious and can be contracted via bodily fluids such as vomit, blood or semen. Symptoms include fever, headache, muscle pain, weakness, diarrhoea, vomiting, stomach pain and unexplained bleeding or bruising





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