WHO Director-General Tedros Travels to Congo to Contain Ebola Outbreak

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus is travelling to the Democratic Republic of Congo to contain the latest Ebola outbreak, the third largest on record.

Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus will arrive in Kinshasa before travelling to Ituri province in Congo 's northeast, where the first Ebola cases were reported and the virus has been circulating for weeks.

A UNICEF aid consignment for the Ebola outbreak caused by the Bundibugyo strain, sits at Bunia National Airport in Bunia, Ituri province, Democratic Republic of Congo, on May 28, 2026. Health authorities in Congo and neighbouring countries are scrambling to contain the latest outbreak of the rare Bundibugyo strain, for which there is no vaccine or treatment.

The response, which hinges on identifying and isolating potential cases to control the spread of the disease, is weeks, if not months behind the curve and the WHO has declared a public health emergency of international concern. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on X, '16 times, this country has defeated Ebola. The 17th will be no different. But we must act now, together.

' There have been 1,077 suspected cases, of which 121 have been confirmed, according to the latest WHO figures, which also showed 246 suspected deaths from Ebola and 17 confirmed fatalities. WHO is scaling up testing in Congo in partnership with the country's national medical research organisation. MONUSCO, the UN peacekeeping mission in Congo said it had shipped just under five tonnes of medical cargo to Ituri on Thursday, the latest in a series of flights to deliver supplies.

However, humanitarian officials involved in the Ebola response in Congo said that continued restrictions on flights in and out of Bunia, the capital of Ituri province, were hampering operations. The United States has temporarily banned the entry of green card holders who have been in Congo, Uganda or South Sudan in the previous 21 days. The US government is hoping Kenya will host a facility there to quarantine American citizens who become exposed to the disease.

Eastern Congo is awash with armed groups, further complicating the response, including in North and South Kivu provinces, which are partially controlled by Rwanda-backed M23 rebels. Tedros has called for a ceasefire in the area in order to contain the Ebola outbreak, saying that ongoing fighting was driving mass displacement and spreading the disease in overcrowded camps





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