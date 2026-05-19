WHO Flags Outbreak of Highly Contagious Ebola in DRC as Public Health Emergency

The World Health Organization (WHO) chief has declared an Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) as a public health emergency of international concern, citing a suspected toll of 131 deaths and 513 cases. The epidemic is believed to have originated in Ituri province, with spread to Uganda. The disease, which has a fatality rate of 60-90%, has caused significant distress to the region.

The World Health Organization (WHO) chief, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, declared the ongoing Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) as a public health emergency of international concern on Sunday, citing a rising toll of 131 deaths and 513 cases.

The outbreak has spread to Uganda and is believed to have originated in the Ituri province of DRC, bordering Uganda and South Sudan. The highly contagious hemorrhagic fever was confirmed on Friday, but with limited testing resources, the true extent of the epidemic remains uncertain. Vaccines are only available for the Zaire strain, with a fatality rate of 60-90%, highlighting the urgent need for improved risk communication and community engagement





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Ebola Democratic Republic Of Congo Public Health Emergency Of International Conce World Health Organization Uganda Zaire Strain

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