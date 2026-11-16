WHO Names Singapore's CDA First Collaborating Centre for Infection Prevention and Control

Singapore's Communicable Diseases Agency becomes the WHO's first collaborating centre dedicated to infection prevention and control, as Health Minister Ong Ye Kung warns of four major threats including antimicrobial resistance and future pandemics.

Singapore's Communicable Diseases Agency (CDA) has been designated a World Health Organization ( WHO) collaborating centre for infection prevention and control (IPC), making it the first such centre in the world dedicated to strengthening health systems through infection prevention.

The CDA announced on Monday (Nov 16) that it will work closely with WHO and its member states, particularly in the Western Pacific region, through technical collaboration, capacity building, and the exchange of knowledge and best practices. Health Minister and Coordinating Minister for Social Policies Ong Ye Kung opened the inaugural National Infection Prevention and Control Healthcare Conference at the Max Atria on Nov 16, where he highlighted the significance of the designation.

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The WHO officially designated the CDA on October 9, for a four-year period lasting until October 8, 2030, according to the WHO website. The CDA will assist WHO in reviewing evidence to develop an updated IPC guidance document. Other areas of work include the CDA providing strategic and technical support to WHO headquarters in developing IPC guidance products for long-term care facilities over the next two years.

The designation will also allow Singapore to tap international expertise to improve its infection control practices, protect patients and healthcare workers, and strengthen preparedness for future infectious disease threats. The CDA will help countries strengthen national infection prevention programmes and surveillance of healthcare-associated infections, contribute expertise to international guidelines, and build capabilities across healthcare settings including long-term care facilities.

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Ong said Singapore has invested steadily in strengthening national IPC capabilities, including enhancing surveillance systems, establishing evidence-based guidelines, and developing close partnerships across the healthcare system. Beyond its borders, Singapore has shared its experience in infectious disease prevention and management, providing technical assistance and capacity building to over 3,100 government officials from other countries through public health courses under the Singapore Cooperation Programme.

Ong Highlights Four Impending Infectious Disease Challenges

Our defences will be bolstered through international co-operation, learning from each other, and building the global commons that keep us all safe, Ong said. The minister also highlighted four impending challenges in the ongoing fight against infectious diseases, beginning with antimicrobial resistance (AMR). He warned that inappropriate antibiotic use gives bacteria opportunities to gain an advantage.

For example, antibiotics do no good when they are prescribed for viral infections, Ong said. They are also used on a massive scale in agriculture and livestock farming in many parts of the world, finding their way into our food, water and environment. All these practices enable bacteria to become more resistant.

Citing a study published in medical journal The Lancet, Ong said AMR directly caused an estimated 1.14 million deaths worldwide per year in 2021, with the number projected to rise to almost 2 million a year by 2050. Eventually, hospitals that are meant to be places of healing risk becoming places of danger, he said.

Antimicrobial Resistance and Climate Change Threaten Global Health

We need to tighten discipline in the use of antibiotics in hospitals, in the community and on farms, and create incentives for pharmaceutical companies to invest in developing effective new antibiotics, which today offer little commercial return. Climate change is the second challenge, with rising temperatures changing where infectious diseases can spread. Ong noted that the Asian tiger mosquito, which spreads dengue and chikungunya, is now established in 16 European countries.

France and Italy reported more than 1,100 locally acquired chikungunya cases last year, while mosquitoes were found in the wild in Iceland for the first time in October last year. Diseases that we in the tropics have long lived with are becoming everyone's problem, he said. The third challenge is vaccine scepticism, which has been amplified by online misinformation, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ong pointed to the resurgence of measles, noting the United States recorded less than 300 cases in 2024, about 2,300 last year, and more than 4,500 so far this year. Canada also lost its measles elimination status in November last year. Advances in medical science, including mRNA technology, promise faster development of more effective vaccines, Ong said.

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Vaccine Scepticism and Pandemic Preparedness Concerns Minister

But so long as vaccine scepticism remains, it is a chink in our armour, potentially preventing us from achieving herd immunity, especially for highly contagious diseases like measles, where over 95 per cent coverage is needed. The fourth challenge is preparing for the next pandemic. Ong said another pandemic crisis such as SARS or COVID-19 is an evolutionary certainty, adding: It will happen, just a matter of when.

With climate change, shrinking natural habitats, and diseases jumping from animals to humans more frequently than ever, the risk we face today is higher than it has ever been, he said. Ong also highlighted that since May, the Democratic Republic of the Congo has been battling an Ebola outbreak caused by the Bundibugyo virus. It is now the second-largest Ebola outbreak on record, with more than 10,000 confirmed cases and close to 5,000 deaths.

Imported cases have since been detected in Kenya and Nigeria. But Ong said science is fighting back, with the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) backing several vaccine candidates against the virus. Countries are also building up vaccine production capacity to avoid a repeat of the uneven vaccine distribution during COVID-19. CDA chief executive Vernon Lee said at the conference that IPC is meant to protect patients and healthcare workers, while strengthening safety, quality and resilience of the healthcare system.

He noted that many healthcare-associated infections are preventable, and every infection prevented means a patient spared unnecessary harm, a healthcare worker better protected, and healthcare resources optimised. The success of prevention is often invisible, because these are infections that have never occurred. Yet, its impact is felt every day across our healthcare system.

WHO Chief Scientist Praises Singapore CDA Partnership

WHO chief scientist Sylvie Briand said in a statement: As a WHO collaborating centre, CDA will bring Singapore's considerable experience and expertise to support WHO's global IPC priorities, while also contributing to progress in the Western Pacific region. This partnership will strengthen our collective ability to support countries in integrating evidence-based and effective IPC in safer, more resilient health systems.

Member states in the WHO Western Pacific Region include Australia, China, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand, The Philippines, and South Korea. There are other collaborating centres in Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Germany and Saudi Arabia which focus on IPC. WHO designates collaborating centres around the world which carry out activities in direct support of the UN agency's global health programmes and strategic priorities.

IPC policies and measures are necessary to prevent and control healthcare-associated transmissions and infections among healthcare workers and patients at healthcare facilities.