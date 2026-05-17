WHO States Bundibugyo Virus Outbreak in DRC Does not Meet Criteria for Pandemic Emergency, but at High Risk for Spread to Countries Sharing Land Borders

The World Health Organization has stated that the Bundibugyo virus outbreak in Ituri Province, Democratic Republic of Congo, does not meet the criteria for a pandemic emergency but is at a high risk for further spread to countries sharing land borders. The outbreak has claimed 80 lives and has been categorized as extraordinary as there are no approved Bundibugyo virus-specific therapeutics or vaccines.

The World Health Organization (WHO) stated that the Ebola outbreak triggered by the Bundibugyo virus, in Ituri province, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), does not meet the criteria of a pandemic emergency.

The outbreak has claimed 80 lives, with eight laboratory-confirmed cases and 246 suspected cases, as of Saturday. The DRC health ministry reported on Friday that 80 people had died in the new outbreak. High positivity rates and increasing numbers of suspected cases suggest there is a possibility of a much larger outbreak than currently being detected and reported. The current outbreak is considered extraordinary as there are no approved Bundibugyo virus-specific therapeutics or vaccines.

The agency advised countries to activate their national disaster and emergency-management mechanisms and apply strict cross-border screening and screening at main internal roads. Two unrelated laboratory-confirmed cases in Uganda and one death were reported from people travelling from the DRC. The WHO warned that Bundibugyo virus-disease contacts or cases should not travel internationally except for medical evacuations. Immediate isolation of confirmed cases, monitoring of contacts daily, and restricted national travel until 21 days after exposure were advised





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