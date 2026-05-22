WHO Upgrades Ebola Outbreak Alert Level from High to Very High for Democratic Republic of Congo

The World Health Organization (WHO) has raised the alert level for the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo, the epicenter, to the highest level. The situation has been termed as 'especially challenging' as health workers grapple with catching up with the virus's fast spread and tracing the contacts of those infected. The epidemic is attributed to the less common Bundibugyo strain of Ebola, with no approved vaccines or treatments available.

The World Health Organization ( WHO ) has raised the alert level of the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo to the highest level, signifying a severe public health threat with the potential for extensive international spread.

As of May 22, 2022, there have been 82 confirmed cases and seven confirmed deaths reported in the DRC, with almost 750 suspected cases and 177 suspected deaths. The WHO attributes this significant increase in cases to the underreporting of previous Bundibugyo outbreaks. The epidemic is attributed to the less common Bundibugyo strain of Ebola, which has no approved vaccines or treatments.

WHO chief scientist Sylvie Briand is working to prioritize existing tools and explore promising options, such as evaluating the oral antiviral drug obeldesivir for post-exposure prophylaxis in high-risk contacts. Additionally, the Ervebo vaccine, which is effective against the Zaire strain, could potentially cross-protect against Bundibugyo, though it is unclear if this applies for the Bundibugyo strain.

Furthermore, Briand mentioned the WHO's research and development branch has prioritized two monoclonal antibodies and ongoing clinical trials for treating the disease





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Ebola Outbreak Democratic Republic Of Congo WHO Viral Disease High Alert Level High Risk

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