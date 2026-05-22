WHO Upgrades Ebola Risk Level in DRC, Confirms Another US National Infected

The World Health Organization (WHO) updated the risk level of the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo to very high from high. An American national working in Congo has also been confirmed positive and transferred to Germany for care. The potential for rapid spread remains high, very high, confirmed by WHO, while the situation in Uganda remains stable. The antiviral treatment Obedesivir is being considered for Ebola contacts to prevent the development of the disease.

The risk level of the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo has been upgraded to very high from high, confirmed by the World Health Organization.

The Bundibugyo strain, with no approved vaccine or treatment, was declared an emergency by WHO on Sunday and is now revising its risk assessment to very high at the national level. Additionally, there are almost 750 suspected cases and 177 suspected deaths in DRC. The situation in Uganda remains stable with two confirmed cases, one death, but the potential for rapid spread is high, very high, as confirmed by WHO.

An American national working in Congo has been confirmed positive and transferred to Germany for care. The WHO's chief scientist, Sylvie Briand, revealed that an antiviral treatment called Obedesivir could be used among Ebola contacts to prevent them from developing the disease





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