WHO Warns of Low Risk of Global Hantavirus Outbreak, but More Cases Could Emerge

The World Health Organization (WHO) has stated that the risk of a deadly global hantavirus outbreak remains 'absolutely low', but has warned that more cases could emerge. Health officials are racing to map the outbreak and trace passengers who left an infected cruise ship before the outbreak was detected. Three people on board died from the virus, and the WHO has confirmed five cases so far. The MV Hondius is set to reach the Canary Islands this weekend.

The World Health Organization (WHO) stated that the risk of a deadly global hantavirus outbreak remains "absolutely low", but warned that more cases could emerge.

Health officials are urgently mapping the outbreak and tracing passengers who left an infected cruise ship before the outbreak was detected. Three individuals on board died from the virus. The WHO has confirmed five cases so far. The MV Hondius, which is set to reach the Canary Islands this weekend, is the cruise ship involved. Olly Barratt provides updates from London





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World Health Organization Hantavirus Outbreak Cruise Ship Deaths Confirmed Cases MV Hondius Canary Islands

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