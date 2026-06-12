Why Many Singaporeans Stay Silent at Work: A Leadership Expert's Insight

Leadership consultant Crystal Lim-Lange explains that Singaporean workers often remain quiet not due to lack of ideas but because they carefully weigh the risks of speaking up, highlighting the need for psychological safety in workplaces.

At Vogue Singapore's inaugural Wellness Day on June 6, leadership consultant Crystal Lim-Lange offered a straightforward explanation for why many Singaporean employees stay silent at work: they are paying close attention to the potential consequences.

Rather than lacking ideas or communication skills, workers often pause to ask themselves a critical question: 'Will I be rewarded, or will I be punished?

' This calculation, she argues, is a rational response to workplace dynamics where speaking up involves significant interpersonal risk. The remarks resonated widely on social media, as many local employees shared experiences of being labeled difficult, sidelined, or ignored after voicing concerns. Ms Lim-Lange, CEO of Forest Wolf, emphasized that this silence is not a sign of compliance but a strategic decision based on observation.

Employees watch how others are treated when they challenge superiors, admit mistakes, or offer alternative viewpoints. In many organizations, even well-intentioned dissent can lead to negative repercussions, both subtle and overt. This creates a culture of 'artificial harmony' where surface politeness masks unresolved problems. She pointed out that companies often request workshops to encourage speaking up, but such initiatives fail if deeper issues of psychological safety are not addressed.

Leaders must foster an environment where employees feel safe to contribute, including learner safety, contributor safety, and challenger safety. The viral clip sparked extensive discussion about Singaporean workplace culture. Commenters noted that while companies claim to value innovation and open dialogue, they often react defensively to criticism. Some workers shared stories of being punished for raising ethical concerns or suggesting improvements.

This tension reflects a broader cultural emphasis on respect for authority and social harmony, which can discourage dissent. However, Ms Lim-Lange warned that silence comes with a cost: unaddressed problems lead to inefficiency, poor decisions, and bigger disputes later. She advocates for rewarding thoughtful dissent and creating space for quieter voices. As AI reshapes industries, honest feedback and diverse perspectives become even more critical for innovation and problem-solving.

The phenomenon extends beyond corporate settings. Singaporeans recognize the instinct to avoid conflict in schools, social circles, and public discourse. The challenge is finding a balance between maintaining harmony and encouraging open discussion. When people see that voicing concerns leads to positive outcomes rather than retribution, they become more willing to participate.

Leaders can play a key role by modeling openness, actively seeking input from less vocal team members, and responding constructively to criticism. Ultimately, a workplace becomes innovative not when employees are told to be brave, but when they see that honesty is welcomed and thoughtful criticism is respected. This requires a fundamental shift in organizational culture, from one that values obedience to one that values continuous improvement through respectful debate.

Ms Lim-Lange's insights have prompted many to rethink how they approach communication at work. The discussion also highlights the importance of psychological safety as a foundation for employee engagement and organizational growth. As more Singaporeans share their experiences, there is growing awareness that speaking up should not be a gamble. Instead, it should be a normal part of a healthy workplace where diverse opinions are heard and respected.

For companies seeking to thrive in a competitive landscape, creating such an environment is not just a nice-to-have but a strategic necessity





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