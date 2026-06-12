Why the Discontinuation of Orange Yakult Sparks Nostalgia and Outcry

The planned phase-out of Orange Yakult in Singapore from July 2026 has triggered emotional reactions online, with consumers lamenting the loss of a childhood favorite. Experts explain that the attachment stems from deep-seated memories, identity ties, and cognitive biases like loss aversion and the scarcity effect. This incident reflects a broader pattern where discontinued foods become symbols of nostalgia, driving petitions and calls for revival long after they vanish from shelves.

The impending discontinuation of Orange Yakult in Singapore has sparked a wave of nostalgia and online debate, revealing deeper emotional ties to familiar consumer products than often meets the eye.

From July 2026, the iconic orange-flavored Yakult will be phased out locally and replaced by a peach variant, marking the first major flavor portfolio change for the brand in Singapore since 1980. The decision, attributed by Yakult Singapore to production capacity constraints at its local factory and consumer demand for peach, has been met with dramatic reactions. One netizen declared, "I'll defend orange until the end," while another lamented, "My disappointment is immeasurable and my day is ruined.

" Such passionate responses highlight that the attachment is rarely about the drink's taste alone but about the memories, routines, and identities it embodies. This phenomenon extends beyond Yakult, as seen with other discontinued favorites like KFC's Fish Ole burger, 7-Eleven's Mr Softee ice cream, and McDonald's limited-time offerings, all of which continue to generate petitions and calls for return long after their removal.

Experts in consumer behavior and psychology explain that food and beverage products become deeply intertwined with personal history and cultural identity. Professor Sharon Ng from Nanyang Technological University's Nanyang Business School notes that items associated with childhood, like Yakult, can feel like a part of one's memory, and their loss may be perceived as a loss of self.

This nostalgia can persist even among those who no longer regularly consume the product, as illustrated by Prof. Ng's own habit of buying Yeo's canned drinks abroad for sentimental reasons. The emotional weight of such changes is also tied to cognitive biases. Associate Professor Chan Kai Qin of James Cook University points to the status quo bias-a preference for keeping things as they are-and loss aversion, where the pain of losing something outweighs the pleasure of gaining something new.

In this case, consumers may not see the peach variant as a true gain because the flavor already exists from a competitor, Vitagen, diminishing the sense of novelty. Moreover, the principle of scarcity amplifies the perceived value of Orange Yakult as its discontinuation approaches; Associate Professor Chen Lou from NTU's Wee Kim Wee School of Communication and Information explains that people often want something more once they realize they can no longer have it.

The backlash thus underscores a universal truth: products become symbols of continuity and comfort, and their removal disrupts not just a dietary choice but a cherished routine. While Yakult's move is driven by practical constraints and market research, it serves as a case study in how brands must navigate the delicate intersection of innovation and emotional heritage, acknowledging that for many, a simple bottle is far more than a probiotic drink-it is a vessel of memory





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Orange Yakult Discontinuation Nostalgia Consumer Behavior Yakult Singapore Peach Flavor Memory Status Quo Bias Loss Aversion Scarcity Effect

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