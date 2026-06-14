Why this 26-year-old funeral director started a pet memorial service

Rachael Tay, a third-generation funeral director, has started a pet memorial service to help families honour the memory of their companions.

A 26-year-old funeral director , Rachael Tay , has started a pet memorial service to commemorate World Pet Memorial Day . The service, Everpet , provides all-in-one afterlife services to help families honour the memory of their companions.

Rachael, a third-generation funeral director and cat mum, decided to start Everpet after realising that the rituals and farewells given to beloved family members should also be given to pets. Everpet offers a full suite of pet afterlife services, including pickup services, arranging farewell ceremonies, and a pet spa. The farewell ceremonies are completely bespoke, allowing families to opt for Buddhist chanting and grief support. Everpet also uses water cremation, an eco-friendly alternative to flame cremation.

Rachael shares that the team at Everpet does their utmost to ensure that the cremation still feels meaningful to pet parents. To commemorate World Pet Memorial Day, Rachael met up with a family who had lost their pet and shared their story. Rachael's family has been in the funeral industry for three generations, and she has grown up seeing funerals as a place where family members gather to be there for each other.

Everpet was started in October 2025, and the team aims to give boutique care to each family by limiting their capacity to serving only five families per day. The farewell rooms downstairs allow families to spend time with their pet for the farewell ceremony, and they can invite friends, family members, and colleagues. Rachael believes that giving pets a dignified farewell is essential, and Everpet is committed to providing a meaningful and respectful experience for pet owners





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Rachael Tay Everpet Pet Memorial Service World Pet Memorial Day Funeral Director Pet Afterlife Services Water Cremation Eco-Friendly Boutique Care

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