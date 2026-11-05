US Midterm Results Unlikely to Ease Pressure on South Korea, Analysts Say

Democrats won both US chambers, but analysts say a divided Washington will not relieve South Korea from President Donald Trump's demands on tariffs, North Korea talks and the Alaska LNG project.

Democrats won both chambers of the US Congress in the midterm elections, but analysts say the result is unlikely to ease pressure on South Korea.

A divided Washington still leaves Seoul facing demands from President Donald Trump on trade, investment, North Korea and military issues. The blue wave that swept Democrats into power in the US Senate and House of Representatives represents a political setback for Trump.

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Trump Transactional Approach Adds Uncertainty

However, it could add to the uncertainty South Korea faces over its future dealings with the US. Trump has repeatedly singled out South Korea, taking a transactional approach to the alliance. He has pressed Seoul on multiple fronts, from trade tariffs and investment commitments in the US to calls for help in securing the Strait of Hormuz. Analyst Troy Stangarone told The Straits Times that even with significant Democratic majorities, Congress will be limited in forcing Trump to change course.

He said overriding a presidential veto requires a two-thirds majority in both chambers, which would need Republican support. Stangarone, a non-resident fellow at the Carnegie Mellon Institute for Strategy and Technology in Pennsylvania, suggested Trump may be more emboldened to pursue a deal with North Korea. This could happen on the sidelines of the upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Shenzhen, China.

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South Korean President Lee Jae Myung has offered to play the role of a pacemaker facilitating the resumption of US-North Korea dialogue. It remains unclear whether Seoul would be included in any potential talks. Stangarone said: Historically, lame duck presidents turn to foreign policy to add to their achievements before leaving office. He added that if Trump prioritises North Korea, there are no assurances that he would keep South Korea involved or take its interests into account.

Democrat Congress May Prolong OPCON Discussions

South Korea has also been pushing to regain wartime operational control of the US-South Korea Combined Forces Command, which is currently led by a US general. Seoul has peacetime control of the forces, but the US still maintains command during wartime. Leif-Eric Easley, a professor of international studies at Ewha Womans University in Seoul, said a Democrat-controlled Congress could seek greater oversight. This could prolong discussions over the OPCON process.

On the other hand, Easley said Congress could further constrain any Trump effort to reduce the US troop presence in South Korea or scale back combined military exercises. On tariffs, James Kim, director of the Korea Program at the Stimson Center, warned South Korea could face renewed threats or fresh tariff measures. He cited Trump's history of singling out the country. Under a trade deal reached in 2025, South Korea committed US$350 billion, or S$447 billion, in US investments.

In exchange, Washington lowered tariffs on Korean goods from 25 per cent to 15 per cent. But the deal did not stop Trump from escalating pressure on Seoul in early October. He threatened to charge it more unless South Korea committed to a proposed Alaska LNG pipeline project valued at more than US$50 billion. The project involves building an approximately 1,300-km-long pipeline across Alaska.

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South Korea Reviews Alaska LNG Pipeline

It would transport natural gas from the North Slope to domestic consumers and to an LNG export terminal for overseas markets. Washington has actively sought participation and investments from key Asian allies and trading partners for the project, such as Japan and Taiwan. Seoul officials maintain they are still reviewing the project and that participation remains to be finalised. South Korea's benchmark stock index, the KOSPI, fell nearly 4 per cent on Nov 5 morning.

The drop came amid concerns that the US midterm results could slow US infrastructure investment, dampening demand for semiconductors and affecting South Korean chipmakers. However, Stangarone expects the impact on South Korea's semiconductor industry to be limited. He said there is already more demand for memory than Samsung and SK Hynix can meet. The tech industry will just look to build more data centres outside the US, he added.

Seoul Pledges Continued US Partnership

At a press briefing on Nov 5, South Korea's presidential office said the US midterm election results would not affect the strong and steadfast partnership of more than 70 years. It pledged continued close cooperation with the US administration and Congress.