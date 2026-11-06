Judge dismisses New Ubin Group co-founder's appeal over fatal crash after he cites poor eyesight

Pang Meng Seng, 70, had his appeal dismissed after running a red light and fatally striking a cyclist. He argued his eyesight had deteriorated, but the judge asked why he was not wearing glasses.

The co-founder of food and beverage firm New Ubin Group, Pang Meng Seng, 70, has lost his appeal against his jail sentence for a fatal crash.

The High Court dismissed the appeal on Nov 5. Pang had run a red light and struck a cyclist, causing death. Pang had earlier pleaded guilty to one count of careless driving causing death. He was sentenced to 10 months and two weeks jail.

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Pang Appeals Sentence Claiming Eyesight Issues

He was also disqualified from driving for eight years. He appealed against the sentence, arguing he was unaware his eyesight had deteriorated and that it affected his judgement. The accident happened at 9.15am on March 2, 2022. Pang ran a red light at a junction between Bukit Batok East Avenue 2 and Avenue 5.

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He collided with 41-year-old Myanmar national Chit Oo Maung, who was cycling across the road. The cyclist was knocked unconscious and taken to National University Hospital. Chit Oo Maung suffered severe injuries, including skull fractures and bleeding in his brain. He died in the hospital later that evening.

At the time of the accident, Pang had glaucoma, myopia, and astigmatism. He had been diagnosed with glaucoma as early as March 2015 and was aware of his eyesight condition.

New Medical Reports Detail Pang's Visual Impairments

However, he was not wearing glasses when the accident happened. Pang's lawyer submitted three new medical reports during the appeal, according to Shin Min Daily News. The reports stated that in addition to the three conditions, his glaucoma had progressed to the point where he developed a scotoma, commonly known as a blind spot. He also had age-related macular degeneration.

The reports claimed the 70-year-old was unaware that his eyesight had deteriorated, which affected his judgement. The prosecution argued that Pang could not use the medical reports as an excuse. They said his eyesight problems had not developed overnight. He had been diagnosed seven years before the accident.

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As such, the incident could not be regarded as an event beyond his control. The High Court judge noted that although the defence lawyer's submissions initially appeared to suggest both of Pang's eyes were affected, the scotoma was present only in his left eye. His right eye had astigmatism, myopia, and age-related macular degeneration. Those conditions could be addressed with glasses.

Judge Questions Failure to Wear Glasses

The judge asked: Why wasn't he wearing glasses at the time? Pang's lawyer reportedly appeared stumped by the question. The lawyer replied that Pang had followed his doctor's instructions to use eye drops daily after treatment. The lawyer added that Pang was not asked to return for further check-ups or specifically instructed to wear glasses.

The prosecutor pointed out that Pang had undergone an annual eyesight test on Nov 9, 2020. This was in accordance with Traffic Police requirements. Although he already knew he had glaucoma, he did not declare the condition accurately on the form.

Court Dismisses Appeal Finalising Jail Term

As a result, the test report's conclusion that he was fit to drive without glasses was not accurate. A three-judge panel led by Justice Sushil Sukumaran Nair ultimately dismissed Pang's appeal. The incident caused the death of the 41-year-old Myanmar national.