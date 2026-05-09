Why You're Harbing Retroactive Jealousy: A Guide to Understanding and Preventing It

Gain understanding of retroactive jealousy, the reasons why they happen, and how to prevent and stop such feelings from consuming your life and relationship.

Find yourself fixating on your partner's past relationships, even though they're ancient history? Experts tell CNA TODAY why retroactive jealousy happens and how not to let it get to you.

(Photo: iStock) In an age where there are more opportunities to connect with others online, it also means there are more opportunities for feelings of jealousy to be triggered, experts said. My partner and I are both in our first romantic relationship. Yet, over the years, I have found myself quietly spiralling over people with whom he's shared significant experiences or relationships, even if they weren't romantic.

It didn't matter if it was a former classmate he'd had a crush on for most of secondary school, or a close female friend he'd grown up with. I constantly made comparisons between myself and them, forming a narrative in my head that I was not as good as them and that my partner would be happier with them.

Despite his repeated reassurances and the fact that we have been together for 13 years, I still couldn't shake off my insecurities. Retroactive jealousy, explained Ms Andrea Tan, a certified sex, love and relationship coach, is jealousy that arises over a partner’s past relationships or sexual experiences, even though they preceded the current relationship.

"These feelings often snowball into disproportionate jealousy, resentment or insecurity that go beyond normal curiosity," she said. Private tutor Robert Chua, 30, dealt with retroactive jealousy from a girlfriend he had 10 years ago. They have since split up.

"She knew quite a lot about my past relationships, crushes and 'eye candies', and would recall instances of my feelings towards these people – even though those feelings were no longer there – and get upset," he said. In another instance, Mr Chua discussed his then-girlfriend about having stayed over at a female friend’s place while working on group projects – well before getting into a relationship with her.

His partner reacted strongly, insisting it was "impossible" for nothing to have happened. As a young man, here's what my friendships with women taught me about separating platonic from romanti





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