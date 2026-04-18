Widespread Broadband Outage Hits Singapore, Construction Accident Blamed

Multiple internet service providers in Singapore experienced significant broadband disruptions on Saturday, April 18th. The outages, affecting thousands of users across various residential areas, were attributed to a cable cut during construction activities by a third-party contractor. NetLink Trust, responsible for the nation's fibre network infrastructure, is overseeing restoration efforts and has vowed to take action against the responsible party.

Singapore experienced a significant internet service disruption on Saturday, April 18th, impacting customers of prominent internet service providers (ISPs) including Singtel , Starhub, M1, MyRepublic, and Simba. Users began reporting issues with their broadband connections around 10:50 AM, with widespread reports observed on outage tracking platforms by 1:30 PM.

Singtel was among the first to acknowledge the problem, issuing a statement on social media at 11:45 AM. The company stated it was aware of the issue and suspected it was linked to construction activities at a site affecting multiple operators. Singtel's engineers were actively investigating the cause, and the company extended apologies for the inconvenience experienced by its customers, promising further updates.

Further details emerged as NetLink Trust, the entity responsible for designing, building, owning, and operating Singapore's Nationwide Broadband Network (NBN) passive fibre infrastructure, confirmed the disruption. In a statement posted on its website at 1:15 PM, NetLink Trust indicated that broadband services in parts of Ang Mo Kio, Bishan, Sengkang, and Punggol were affected. M1 had also informed a customer on Facebook around 10:40 AM that it had been notified of the issue by NetLink Trust, while also suggesting that not all connections might be impacted.

By 3:00 PM, NetLink Trust provided a second update, estimating that approximately 5,000 users were affected. The company identified the root cause as a cable cut resulting from construction activity undertaken by a third-party contractor. NetLink Trust emphasized that this contractor was not engaged by them and expressed a serious view of such service disruptions, stating they would not hesitate to take necessary actions against the errant party. Restoration works were underway, and NetLink Trust also apologized for the inconvenience caused.

The Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) confirmed its awareness of the ongoing disruption. Preliminary findings from the IMDA pointed to a cable cut during construction works as the cause. The authority has since instructed NetLink Trust to expeditiously identify and repair the damaged cables. This directive involves thoroughly diagnosing the extent of the damage and determining the most effective methods for repairing the affected fibre cables.

A spokesperson from IMDA assured that investigations are ongoing and that the authority is prepared to take strong action against any parties found to have been negligent or responsible for lapses that led to the widespread outage. The incident underscores the critical importance of robust infrastructure management and the need for strict oversight of construction activities impacting essential communication networks.





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