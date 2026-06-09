Wild Bear Captured in Utsunomiya After Four-Day Urban Rampage

After a four-day search involving police, hunters, and helicopters, a wild bear that forced school closures and sparked fear in Utsunomiya, Japan, was finally captured with a tranquilizer. The incident underscores a rising trend of human-bear conflicts linked to climate change and increasing bear populations.

A wild bear that roamed the streets of Utsunomiya, Japan for four days, forcing the closure of all 94 public primary and middle schools in the city, was captured on Tuesday, June 9, 2026.

The search involved dozens of hunters, police, and city officials, with helicopters assisting in tracking the animal after multiple sightings in urban areas including a shopping arcade, a university, and a wholesale market. On the day of capture, authorities surrounded a private home where the bear was spotted. An AFP photographer on scene reported that tranquilizer shots were required; the first two missed, but a third successfully immobilized the animal.

Residents expressed relief, with one local, Issei Okabe, noting the proximity of the bear to his child's school and emphasizing that such an event was unprecedented in his experience of the city. The incident has highlighted broader trends: Japan recorded a record 13 bear-related fatalities in the previous year, and sightings are increasing as bears emerge from hibernation hungry.

Climate change is contributing to a richer food supply, such as acorns and prey like deer and boars, which supports thriving bear populations and leads to more frequent human-wildlife encounters. Separately, an extremely intelligent bear remains at large in Fukushima after injuring four people, having apparently evaded capture by unlatching a window





ChannelNewsAsia / 🏆 6. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Bear Attack Japan Utsunomiya Bear Wild Bear Urban Bear Sightings Japan Climate Change Wildlife

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Le Sserafim Katseye and Illit Unite for Joint Single Iconic By MistakeThree Hybe‑affiliated girl groups announce a collaborative single titled Iconic By Mistake, set for release on June 12, with a debut performance scheduled on M Countdown the day before.

Read more »

Taiwan Coast Guard Expels Four Chinese Vessels from Restricted WatersTaiwan's coast guard reported that four Chinese government ships, including three coast guard vessels, entered restricted waters southwest of the island and were forced to leave after Taiwanese forces issued warnings, heightening tensions following regional maritime boundary talks involving Japan and the Philippines.

Read more »

Japan city suspends 94 schools after first-ever bear sightingUtsunomiya, a Japanese city of 500,000 residents, suspended all 94 primary and middle schools after a bear was first seen in a residential area. The bear remains at large. Bear encounters in urban areas have increased, linked to climate change reducing natural food sources and rural depopulation creating abandoned farmland. The government formed a task force to address rising casualties.

Read more »

Bear Roams Utsunomiya Streets Prompt Closure of 94 SchoolsA bear has been wandering the city of Utsunomiya north of Tokyo for three days, leading officials to shut down all public primary and junior high schools. Dozens of hunters, police and city staff are searching for the animal after more than ten sightings, including in a shopping arcade and residential areas. Japan recorded a record 13 bear deaths last year and sightings have more than doubled, raising concerns about human‑wildlife conflicts.

Read more »