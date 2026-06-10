Wild Black Bear Captured in Japanese City Amid Rising Urban Encounters

A multi-day search for a black bear in Utsunomiya, Japan, ended with the animal's tranquilization and capture, highlighting a national increase in bear-human conflicts that has prompted a government task force and record casualty statistics.

A dramatic multi-day search in Utsunomiya , Tochigi Prefecture, concluded on Tuesday, June 9, with the capture of a wild black bear that had entered the city.

The incident, which gripped national attention, led authorities to keep municipal primary and middle schools closed for a second consecutive day. The closure was precautionary, following a report of a possible second bear roaming the urban area. This event underscores a significant and growing issue in Japan: a spike in bear encounters and attacks, even in densely populated regions. The national government responded earlier this year by establishing a task force specifically aimed at reducing these incidents.

Official data from the environment ministry reveals a disturbing trend, with fiscal 2025 seeing a record 238 casualties from bear encounters, including 13 fatalities. Utsunomiya, a city of approximately 500,000 residents located about 100 km north of Tokyo in the Greater Tokyo Metropolitan region, became the focal point of a large-scale security operation.

When the bear, an adult estimated to weigh 100 kg, was sighted in a residential neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon, police cars and other specialized vehicles swiftly cordoned off the area. For more than an hour, a tense scene unfolded as police officers, some armed with long sticks and others holding metal shields, surrounded the vicinity. National broadcasters provided live coverage from helicopters, showing the calculated effort to contain the animal without provoking a charge.

The operation ended successfully when the bear was subdued with a tranquilizer dart. It was then carefully loaded into a cage on a truck and transported away from the residential area. The Utsunomiya incident was not isolated. Approximately 100 km to the northeast, in Iwaki, Fukushima Prefecture, three schools were also closed on Tuesday due to a separate black bear sighting in a local neighborhood the previous day.

This follows a recent, more violent encounter in Fukushima city, where a bear attack left at least four people injured; security footage from one assault showed the animal pursuing a man and violently throwing him to the ground. The surge in urban bear activity is linked to ecological and demographic shifts. While the Asiatic black bear is listed as a vulnerable species globally, its population in Japan is believed to have tripled since 2012, a result of declining hunting practices.

Experts point to climate change as a major driver, as it has diminished yields of critical natural food sources like acorns and beechnuts. Concurrently, the depopulation of rural areas and the resulting increase in abandoned farmland have reduced natural barriers, effectively emboldening bears to venture into human settlements in search of sustenance





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