The iconic Wing Seong Fatty's restaurant in nearby Singapore will be closing down after nearly a century since its inception in the 1920s. The restaurant, famous for its Cantonese dishes, has been operational for nearly a century and has been a hot spot for locals and tourists alike. The closing is primarily attributed to the management's aging and the younger generations' pursuit of their careers.

A group of customers posing outside Wing Seong Fatty's Restaurant at Burlington Square with third-gen owner Kok Wing, or 'Skinny'. Cantonese restaurant Wing Seong Fatty's, which has been operating in Singapore for nearly a century, will be closing in June.

The eatery, which is now located in Burlington Square, announced the closure via a social media post on April 11. According to the notice, Wing Seong Fatty's is shuttering as it does not have a successor to continue the business. The shareholders and management are advancing in age, and the younger generation have pursued their own careers. The restaurant made the difficult decision to operate until June 28 after much consideration.

Thanking customers for their 'loyalty, patronage, and friendship over the past century', Wing Seong Fatty's wrote, 'It has truly been our privilege to serve you'. News of the closure was met with mixed reactions from longtime customers as well as regulars. One netizen from Egypt commented on Wing Seong Fatty's Facebook post, saying that he was deeply saddened by the closure as he used to patronise the restaurant in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

'Every time I travelled to Singapore for business, I made it a point to dine with you — it was truly one of the highlights of my trips', he wrote. Another regular customer commented, 'This is very sad news. I've been a loyal Fatty's customer since 1989. Always great food and a cold Tiger beer.

I can't imagine visiting Singapore without Fatty's. What can you do, life is like that'. Rich history, longstanding popularit





asiaonecom / 🏆 10. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Singapore Restaurant Closure Cantonese Cuisine Wing Seong Fatty's Closure Burlington Square Rich History Pursuit Of Careers Loyal Customers

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

AI-generated scam involving impostors of senior government officials in Straits of Hormuz mattersThe Singapore Police Force has obtained footage of an AI-generated Zoom video conference that was part of a scam involving the impersonation of senior government officials, including Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.

Read more »

Man takes legal action against beauty salon after 79-year-old mother pressured into buying skincare products.A woman was left traumatised after allegedly being pressured by a beauty salon into spending nearly $5,000 on skincare products, prompting her son to take legal action over the incident.

Read more »

‘Vasantham Chef’ Arifin now serving hawker food in Tekka after high-end restaurant shuts downHis famous shop Bacos closed down in March after a failed rebranding.

Read more »

Singapore News: Man Arrested for Silent Calls to Police Hotlines, Former Company Director Sentenced for Fraud, Fresh Graduate Struggles with Job Offer, Content Creator Explores Chinese Privilege in SingaporeThis news text covers two significant stories in Singapore. The first story is about a 37-year-old man who was arrested for allegedly making more than 1,000 silent calls to neighbourhood police hotlines within a week. The second story is about a former company director who was sentenced to three and a half years’ jail for cheating his own company out of more than S$100,000 worth of accommodation, services, and goods. A fresh university graduate in Singapore has found themselves caught between practicality and ambition after receiving a job offer paying S$3,000 a month. Meanwhile, a young content creator on Instagram has endeavoured to explain how Chinese privilege works in everyday life in Singapore and how it affects people. She gives examples, and her post has received a lot of attention.

Read more »

Add CNA as a trusted source to help Google better understand and surface our content in search results.cards interface. Give it a try.CNA, a significant Cantonese restaurant in Singapore, will close its doors after almost a century due to rising operating costs, changing consumer habits, and succession challenges faced by family-run establishments.

Read more »

Difference in cost of living for basic daily necessities in Singapore and MalaysiaThe article discusses the perception that prices are higher in Singapore, particularly for daily essentials and hawker food, but provides evidence to suggest that this is not entirely accurate. The author highlights the lower costs of basic daily necessities like body wash, eggs, and fruit in Singapore compared to Malaysia, attributing it to higher labor and rent costs in Malaysia and more efficient supply chains in Singapore which maintain lower prices. The article also highlights the perception of higher costs of living in Malaysia compared to Singapore, attributed to higher costs of transportation, insurance, and fuel, and touches on the topic of wage differences between the two countries.

Read more »