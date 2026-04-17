Wolf's Nine-Day Escape Ends in Safe Capture, Captivating South Korea

Neukgu, a two-year-old wolf that escaped from a South Korean zoo, was safely captured after a nine-day nationwide search that garnered immense public attention and concern. The wolf underwent medical treatment for a fishing hook and is recovering at the zoo, which is reviewing its security measures.

A nine-day nationwide search for Neukgu, a two-year-old male wolf that escaped from Daejeon O-World theme park in South Korea , concluded with his safe capture on Friday, April 17th.

The escape on April 8th had gripped the nation, sparking widespread concern for the wolf's well-being and raising fears of potential harm during the pursuit. Animal rights advocates voiced worries about Neukgu's ability to survive in the wild and the possibility of him being killed during capture, a tragic incident that befell a puma escaping from the same zoo in 2018.

The intense public anxiety even prompted a statement from President Lee Jae Myung, who assured citizens that authorities were making every effort to apprehend Neukgu alive.

During the extensive search, authorities briefly located Neukgu on a mountain near the zoo earlier in the week, but he managed to evade a perimeter set by rescue teams. A motorist also captured a video of the wolf, showing him moving along a dimly lit mountain road under the glare of vehicle headlights.

The prolonged effort finally paid off early Friday morning when Neukgu was discovered and tranquilized on a hill adjacent to an expressway. The capture involved a comprehensive operation utilizing drones, police, emergency personnel, and veterinarians.

Upon his return to the zoo, veterinarians discovered a fishing hook lodged in Neukgu's stomach, which was successfully removed using a scope. Fortunately, no other significant health issues were identified.

Daejeon officials shared social media footage depicting Neukgu being carefully retrieved from a ditch and transported for medical assessment.

The nation reacted with widespread relief and jubilation online, with social media platforms flooded with messages of welcome and concern for Neukgu's safety.

Daejeon Mayor Lee Jang-woo expressed profound gratitude to the citizens of Daejeon and the entire nation for their unwavering support in ensuring Neukgu's secure return.

Neukgu, born at the zoo in 2024, is a third-generation descendant of wolves originally brought from Russia in 2008. This initiative aimed to reintroduce wolf populations resembling those that once inhabited the Korean wilderness before their extinction in the 1960s.

Lee Kwan Jong, the director of O-World, stated that Neukgu will be housed in a secluded area to facilitate his recovery and stabilization. The zoo's management, which has faced scrutiny due to previous animal escapes, temporarily closed its doors following Neukgu's escape and has not yet announced a reopening date. The zoo is currently reviewing its security protocols, with Neukgu's well-being identified as a top priority





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Wolf Escape South Korea Zoo Safety Animal Rescue Daejeon O-World

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