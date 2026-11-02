Antonelli becomes youngest F1 champion at 20, Wolff says he could be one of the greats

Kimi Antonelli won the 2026 Formula One world championship in Mexico City, becoming the sport's youngest champion and first Italian title winner in 73 years. Mercedes boss Toto Wolff said Antonelli has nothing to prove and dismissed Ferrari speculation.

Kimi Antonelli clinched the 2026 Formula One world championship in Mexico City on Sunday, becoming the sport's youngest champion at 20 years old and the first Italian F1 world champion in 73 years.

The Mercedes driver crossed the chequered flag to finish third in the race and seal the title. His team boss Toto Wolff said Antonelli has nothing to prove and could become one of the greats of the sport. Wolff, whose team took Britain's Lewis Hamilton to six of his seven championships and also Germany's Nico Rosberg to the crown in 2016, told Reuters that Antonelli had exceeded all expectations and was likely to take more titles in years to come.

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Wolff Predicts Future Championships For Antonelli

If we provide him a car in the future then he is not going to be a one-hit wonder, said the Austrian ahead of Sunday's race. And if someone else provides him with a car in the future, and we are not able, then he is going to win.

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Wolff said he was not worried about any rising clamour in Italy for Ferrari, the sport's most successful and historic team but without a title of any sort since 2008, to try and sign his driver. Fair enough as a question, no? he said, speaking in his paddock office. You can imagine that for a young Italian, in a Ferrari, that might be a topic one day.

But the truth is, he knows and appreciates so much the role we played in the past. When we picked him up from 11, how we supported him. There is so much recognition and appreciation for having been with us. I think we have a very long contract with him, Wolff added.

Mercedes Boss Dismisses Ferrari Transfer Speculation

I would have no doubt of him driving for us even without a contract. Even with a car that would not be able to win championships, because he has that appreciation with what we have achieved together. Now, will there be in the future an interest to drive for Ferrari? Maybe there will be, but you just need to recognise.

Antonelli had a difficult debut season in 2025, with Wolff saying he had faced quite a backlash from other drivers and their managers over his decision to bring in someone so young. He recalled some saying it was a joke for such a seemingly raw rookie to go straight into a top team, with others bombarding him with messages saying it was reckless and irresponsible and Antonelli needed another year in Formula Two.

And then I heard that all year long last year: You saw it was a mistake. He is too young. He is too up and down. Antonelli has won nine races, including five in a row.

Antonelli Dominates In Junior Series And F1

He triumphed at his home Italian Grand Prix by coming from the back of the field and also stood on top of the podium in Monaco and Spa, two of the classics any driver yearns to have on their resume. Wolff said none of this should have come as a surprise to those who had seen what Antonelli did in the junior series or were aware of how much nurturing and preparation Mercedes had done over the past nine years, spending millions along the way.

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This kid has nothing to prove any more, Wolff said, listing Antonelli's domination in karting and titles in single-seaters. He has nothing to prove any more because he has proven the last eight years that he has been the best. The Austrian said champions like Hamilton and Red Bull's Max Verstappen recognised immediately the arrival of a new talent and threat.

When you see the interaction between Max and Kimi, and Lewis and Kimi, it is always like game recognises game, he added. From the first time Kimi came on track, Max recognised. And they see it by following. You can see it is different.

Mercedes Protects Champion From Fame And Fortune

Wolff said he also had no worries that Antonelli's head might be turned by fame and fortune or by wanting to enjoy the fruits of his success. We have a good structure around him, he said. We have built a wall around him. His family, he has all the right values.

He has the right mentors around. I think we are shielding him against possible influences. You know, he finds it quite astonishing that people ask for autographs or selfies. He is like Really?

Is that happening to me? So I do not think he is at risk of becoming the kind of flamboyant young superstar. It is not going to happen.