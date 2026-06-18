Woman, 22, Gets 21 Months of Probation for Helping Boyfriend Rent Cars with Her Grandfather's License

A 22-year-old woman in Singapore has been given 21 months of probation for helping her boyfriend rent cars using her grandfather's driver's license. The woman, who was 19 at the time, created an account on a car rental platform using her grandfather's personal details and then handed the account over to her boyfriend.

A 22-year-old woman in Singapore was given 21 months of probation after she and her boyfriend schemed to obtain access to her grandfather's driver's license so the boyfriend could rent cars.

The woman, who was 19 at the time, created an account on a car rental platform using her grandfather's personal details and then handed the account over to her boyfriend. The boyfriend used the account seven times and was involved in an accident. The woman's grandfather discovered the scheme when he received a letter demanding damages from the rental company.

The woman initially lied to the police, telling them that her boyfriend had used her Singpass and personal information without permission. She has since been cooperative with the authorities and is looking for a full-time job. The judge hopes she will learn from the incident and set a good example for her two-year-old child.

As part of her sentence, the woman must observe a curfew between 11 pm and 6 am, complete 90 hours of community service, and remain under her mother's supervision as guarantor





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Singapore Probation Fraud Identity Theft Car Rental

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