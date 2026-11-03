Woman, 73, Dies After SMRT Bus Hits Her on South Bridge Road in Chinatown

A 73-year-old woman died after an SMRT bus hit her while she was crossing South Bridge Road in Chinatown on Nov 2. The 41-year-old bus driver is assisting police investigations.

A 73-year-old woman died after an SMRT bus hit her while she was crossing South Bridge Road in Chinatown on Nov 2. Police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) were alerted to the accident at about 11.40am.

The accident involved a pedestrian and a bus on South Bridge Road towards Tanjong Pagar. The woman was unconscious when she was taken to the Singapore General Hospital, where she later died, the agencies added. A 41-year-old male bus driver is assisting with ongoing police investigations into the accident. SMRT said the bus hit a pedestrian who was crossing between vehicles.

Also read 73-Year-Old Woman Dies After SMRT Bus 61 Hits Her on South Bridge Road

SMRT Statement On Bus Accident

In response to queries, SMRT Buses deputy managing director Vincent Gay said the bus was travelling along South Bridge Road when the collision happened. An SCDF paramedic was seen performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation on a person at the scene. Photos taken on Nov 2 show an SMRT bus with a cracked windscreen and a damaged bumper stopped along the road. According to Gay, no other injuries were reported at the time of the accident.

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Gay said: We are deeply saddened by the pedestrian's death and extend our heartfelt condolences to the family. Our care team has contacted the next of kin to offer assistance and support during this difficult time. He said the company is helping the family and the police with their inquiries. He added that all passengers were safely transferred to another bus to continue their journey.

The cause of the accident has not yet been determined, and police investigations are ongoing. The crash comes as road deaths fell in early 2026, even as accidents and injuries involving elderly pedestrians rose. The Traffic Police released their mid-year road traffic statistics on Aug 28. The number of road deaths fell from 79 in the first half of 2025 to 61 in the first half of 2026.

Traffic Police Road Safety Figures

The number of fatal accidents dropped from 78 to 60 over the same period. However, accidents involving elderly pedestrians increased from 121 in the first six months of 2025 to 144 cases in the first half of 2026. The figures point to continuing concern about the safety of older pedestrians on Singapore's roads. In a separate incident, an SBS Transit bus crashed through a central divider in Jalan Kayu, and the driver is assisting with investigations.