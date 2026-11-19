A 33-year-old woman resident of Block 657B Punggol East was arrested on Nov 18 over 14 fires at the block between Nov 5 and 17. She will be charged with mischief by fire on Nov 20.

A 33-year-old woman was arrested on Nov 18 over her suspected involvement in a series of fires at a Housing Board block in Punggol East.

Woman Arrested For Punggol Block Arson

She is believed to be a resident of the block and will be charged in court on Nov 20 with mischief by fire. The police said on Nov 19 that they were alerted to a fire at the central rubbish chute of Block 657B Punggol East at about 10.30pm on Nov 17. Preliminary investigations revealed that the fire had been started intentionally. The fire was extinguished before the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) arrived.

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No injuries were reported in the Nov 17 fire. SCDF said it was alerted to 14 cases of fire at the same block between Nov 5 and 17. Three of the fires were put out by SCDF firefighters using a domestic hose, while the remaining 11 were extinguished by members of the public using a domestic hose before SCDF's arrival. SCDF added that there were signs of incendiary activity, which means the fires were deliberately lit.

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AsiaOne understands that 13 cases were reported at Block 657B Punggol East between Nov 5 and 16, in addition to the Nov 17 fire. Ang Mo Kio Police Division officers identified and arrested the woman through follow-up investigations and CCTV and police camera footage. She is believed to be involved in several other similar cases. AsiaOne understands that she lives in a unit at the said block.

Zero Tolerance Warning For Fire Mischief

The police warned would-be perpetrators that they have zero tolerance for such acts of mischief that endanger the lives or safety of others or cause damage to public property. The woman will be charged in court on Nov 20, in relation to the Nov 17 incident, with the offence of mischief by fire. If found guilty, she may face a jail term of up to seven years, as well as a fine.

Police said they identified the woman through follow-up investigations and arrested her on Nov 18. She is also believed to be involved in several other similar cases. The Nov 17 fire at the central rubbish chute was extinguished before SCDF's arrival, and no injuries were reported. SCDF said in a media reply on Nov 19 that it was alerted to 14 cases of fire at the block between Nov 5 and 17.

Of the 14 cases of fire, three were extinguished by SCDF using a domestic hose while the other 11 were extinguished by members of the public using a domestic hose before SCDF's arrival. Police said they identified the woman through follow-up investigations and arrested her on Nov 18. She is also believed to be involved in several other similar cases. The woman will be charged with mischief by fire on Nov 20, in relation to the Nov 17 incident.

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If found guilty, she may face a jail term of up to seven years, as well as a fine. The police warned would-be perpetrators that they have zero tolerance for such acts of mischief that endanger the lives or safety of others or cause damage to public property.