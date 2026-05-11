Woman Breaks Down in Tears After Receiving a Boiled Egg from a Cleaner at Office

A social media post by user Angelinaksjean on Threads received widespread attention in Malaysia, where a woman shared a photograph of a boiled egg wrapped in tissue paper that was given to her by a cleaner at her office. Many users commented on the cleaner's thoughtful and considerate gesture, with some also sharing their own experiences of receiving heart-warming gifts from colleagues.

A woman in Malaysia broke down in tears after a cleaner gave her a boiled egg at her office. In her post, Angelinaksjean uploaded a photograph of a boiled egg wrapped in tissue paper, sharing that it was given to her by a cleaner at her office.

The cleaner's act - and gift - while simple, meant a lot to Angelinaksjean. Many other users also believed they understood the intention the cleaner had when he passed her the egg. Some shared their own experiences, having received food from the heart from others





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Boiled Egg Office Gift Cleaner Colleague Inspiration Human Connection

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