Woman charged over leaving car behind while in accident and refusing to report it

After crashing her car in Bugis, Carrissa Loh, 30, decided to leave it behind and go out to eat with friends, but her actions led to charges.

The accident took place at the junction of Queen Street and Middle Road on Feb 1. After crashing her car into a kerb in Bugis, a woman decided to leave it behind and have supper with her friends.

Carrissa Loh, 30, had also refused to return to the scene of the accident when contacted by the police. For this incident, Loh was charged with failing to drive with due care for others, failing to remain at the scene to assist a police officer after an accident, and leaving a vehicle on a road in a position that can cause danger and obstruction to other road users.

She also faced charges for an unrelated incident where she swapped seats with a disqualified driver and provided false information to police officers. The woman faced a total of seven charges, five of which she pleaded guilty to on Wednesday (May 20). The remaining charges will be taken into consideration during sentencing, according to Shin Min Daily News.

"Investigations revealed that Loh had been driving the car while three of her friends were passengers. After stopping at a red light at the intersection of Middle Road and Queen Street and tailing the car in front to make a right turn, she suddenly lost control of her vehicle. The car mounted the road divider before crashing into a plastic bollard, which was uprooted due to the force of the collision, according to charge sheets.

It was obstructing the rightmost lane of Middle Road, while its right rear wheel remained mounted on the road divider.

". Despite being warned that it was a crime to leave the scene of an accident, Loh refused to return to the crash site. During court proceedings on Wednesday, Loh's lawyer stated that she suffers from severe depression and requested for her to undergo psychiatric assessment before being sentenced. The prosecution did not object to this and the woman was ordered by the judge to proceed with the assessment. Her case has been adjourned to June 23.





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Accident Leaving Car Behind Driving With Due Care Remaining At Scene Swapping Seats False Information Debbie Loh

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