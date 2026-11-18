Sun Hai Lun, 28, faces charges under the Prevention of Corruption Act for allegedly bribing an ICA officer to bypass repatriation. The officer rejected the offer, and Sun plans to plead guilty with sentencing scheduled for January.

SINGAPORE - A Chinese national has been charged in court for allegedly attempting to bribe an Immigration and Checkpoints Authority officer to allow her entry into Singapore.

Sun Hai Lun, 28, was handed one charge under the Prevention of Corruption Act on November 18. The charge relates to an incident that occurred on September 17, where Sun is accused of trying to bribe an officer to let her enter the country instead of being repatriated. Court documents did not disclose the specific sum of money offered by Sun, nor did they specify the exact location where the alleged incident took place.

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Sun Hai Lun Intends To Plead Guilty

The ICA officer reportedly rejected the bribe immediately. Following the rejection, the matter was referred to the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau for further investigation. Sun Hai Lun indicated during her court appearance that she intends to plead guilty to the charge brought against her. Her case is scheduled to be heard again on January 5, where further legal proceedings will likely take place regarding her sentencing and conviction.

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Those convicted of offering gratification to an agent to influence their actions can face severe penalties under Singapore law. The potential punishment includes a fine of up to $100,000, imprisonment for up to five years, or both, depending on the severity of the offense. Noting that Singapore adopts a strict zero-tolerance approach towards corruption, the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau emphasized its commitment to integrity. The CPIB stated that it investigates all corruption-related reports, including anonymous ones submitted by the public.

Public Encouraged To Report Corruption To CPIB

To report corruption to the CPIB, the public is encouraged to visit its official website or call its dedicated hotline on 1800-376-0000. Individuals can also submit reports via email to report@cpib.gov.sg. For written submissions, the CPIB headquarters is located at 2 Lengkok Bahru, Singapore 159047. The bureau continues to urge citizens to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities involving public officials.

This case serves as a reminder of the legal consequences associated with attempts to corrupt public officers. The ongoing legal process will determine the final outcome of Sun Hai Lun's case in the coming weeks.