Woman dies after being stabbed at HDB block in Choa Chu Kang; ex-boyfriend falls from block and is seriously injured

A woman in her 20s died after she was fatally stabbed at a Housing and Development Board (HDB) block in Choa Chu Kang, while the alleged assailant — believed to be the woman's ex-boyfriend — was seriously injured after he fell from the block. The stabbing happened at the 12th floor lift lobby of Block 248 Choa Chu Kang Avenue 2, while the man purportedly fell from the 18th floor, landing in front of the block's centralised refuse chute (CRC).

A woman in her 20s died after she was fatally stabbed at a Housing and Development Board (HDB) block in Choa Chu Kang , while the alleged assailant — believed to be the woman's ex-boyfriend — was seriously injured after he fell from the block.

The stabbing happened at the 12th floor lift lobby of Block 248 Choa Chu Kang Avenue 2, while the man purportedly fell from the 18th floor, landing in front of the block's centralised refuse chute (CRC). When AsiaOne reached the scene just after 10pm, at least six police fast response cars, an ambulance, and a crime scene investigation vehicle were present.

A green dumpster in front of the CRC, where the man is believed to have landed, was damaged, with some of its contents spilt on the ground. At the void deck, a man and a woman appeared distressed. They are believed to be relatives of the man who fell. Several police officers were seen knocking on doors on the 12th and 13th floors to speak to residents.

Crime scene specialists wearing surgical masks and gloves, and police investigators were also seen at the 12th floor lift lobby. Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019 / National mindline: 1771 (24 hours) / 6669-1771 (WhatsApp)





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Choa Chu Kang Housing And Development Board (HDB) Fatal Stabbing Ex-Boyfriend Serious Injury Fall From Block Centralised Refuse Chute (CRC)

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