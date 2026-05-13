Woman Infected with Hantavirus on Cruise Ship Receives Artificial Lung Treatment in Paris

A French woman infected with hantavirus while on a cruise ship is being treated in Paris with an artificial lung. Three crew and passengers died, and a Spanish passenger has tested positive for the virus after being evacuated from the ship.

An ambulance enters Bichat Hospital where a woman who tested positive for hantavirus remains in intensive care, in Paris on Tuesday (May 12). A French woman infected in the deadly hantavirus outbreak on a cruise ship is critically ill and being treated with an artificial lung , a doctor at the Paris hospital caring for the sickened passenger said Tuesday (May 12).

Three people on the cruise died, including a Dutch couple that health officials believe were the first exposed to the virus while visiting South America





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Travel Hantavirus Outbreak Cruise Ship Bichat Hospital French Woman Artificial Lung South America Wuhan-Coronaviru Amsterdam-Rotterdam Surgical Bypass Case Madrid Flu Pandemic

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