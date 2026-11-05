Singapore charges Karen Chen over alleged links to Prince Holding Group scam syndicate

A 44-year-old Singaporean woman linked to Cambodia-based Prince Holding Group was arrested at Changi Airport and will be charged with instigating falsification of accounts and attempted cheating. Over S$700 million in assets have been seized or frozen in Singapore, while Cambodia froze nearly US$1 billion linked to the group.

Singapore will charge 44-year-old Karen Chen on Nov 6 over alleged links to Cambodia-based Prince Holding Group and suspected fraud involving Singapore firms. She was arrested at Changi Airport on Nov 5 under a warrant issued in connection with an ongoing probe into the group, police said in a statement.

The Singaporean, also known as Chen Xiuling, will face one count of instigating another person to falsify accounts and another count of attempted cheating. She was a director of several Singapore-registered companies believed to be beneficially owned by Chen Zhi, the founder and chairman of Prince Holding Group. In September 2022, Skyline Investment Management submitted a business plan and a false agreement to JTC Corporation for approval to take over the lease of a property, police said.

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Falsifying Accounts And Fraud Charges

Karen Chen allegedly instigated an officer of Capital Zone Warehousing to falsify the agreement with intent to defraud. She is also believed to have submitted the false agreement in an attempt to cheat JTC Corporation. Investigations into the alleged fraud are ongoing. If convicted of instigating another person to falsify accounts, Chen could be jailed for up to 10 years, fined, or both.

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For attempting to cheat, she could face a jail term of up to 10 years and a fine. The police said that since June, they have issued additional prohibition of disposal orders against 14 properties and seized various bank and securities accounts worth an estimated $100 million. This brings the total value of assets seized and or prohibited in connection with Prince Holding Group to more than S$700 million.

Authorities in Cambodia have frozen assets worth almost US$1 billion linked to Prince Holding Group, while seeking assistance from Interpol to locate 29 alleged ringleaders who have fled abroad in connection with ongoing investigations into technology-based fraud and money laundering. Investigations into Cambodia-based Prince Holding Group founder and chairman Chen Zhi, his associates and related companies began in 2024, said the Singapore Police Force in an earlier release.

Global Reach Of Prince Holding Group

The group operated across more than 30 countries, with interests spanning real estate and financial services. The United States designated the Prince Group network as a transnational criminal organisation last year. Chen Zhi, who is wanted by US prosecutors, was extradited from Cambodia to China earlier this year and formally arrested in July. He faces several charges, including intentional injury.

Authorities across the region have also taken action against the group, with a Hong Kong court ordering more than US$1.15 billion in assets linked to Chen and his associates to be frozen in May. A warrant of arrest was issued for Karen Chen.

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Sanctions And Asset Seizures Involve

She was said to be involved in at least 17 Singapore-registered firms targeted by US Treasury sanctions over links to Chen Zhi and the Prince Group in a probe that has seen the authorities in the US seize billions in bitcoins and other assets.