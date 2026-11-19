A Singapore court dismissed Yvonne Chen Qianyun's claim against private-hire driver Tan Teng Kiat for injuries sustained when he braked to avoid a chicken, ordering her to pay S$15,000 in costs and ruling the driver did not breach his standard of care.

A Singapore woman who sued her private-hire driver over injuries sustained when he braked to avoid a chicken has lost her case, and has been ordered to pay S$15,000 in costs.

Driver Yvonne Chen Case Dismissed by District Judge

District Judge Jonathan Ng dismissed the claim by Yvonne Chen Qianyun against driver Tan Teng Kiat, finding that the driver did not breach the standard of care required of him. The judge acknowledged that Chen was an innocent passenger but ruled that the law does not seek out a tortfeasor for every loss that is suffered. The incident happened on Holland Road on Feb 19, 2024, when the chicken crossed the road and caused the vehicle ahead to brake.

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Tan, driving behind, applied his brakes in turn and said he was travelling at about 50kmh at the time. Chen said the braking caused her injuries, though the judgment did not detail them explicitly. Chen claimed the driver failed to keep an adequate following distance, resulting in an abrupt and forceful stop to avoid a collision. Alternatively, she claimed the force and manner of Tan's braking exceeded what was reasonably necessary.

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Tan, represented by Willy Tay from Willy Tay's Chambers, said he had sufficient distance from the vehicle in front and enough time to brake. He alleged that after the incident, Chen asked him whether he had noted the licence plate number of the vehicle in front, wanting to bring a claim against that driver because her back pain had immediately worsened.

Chicken Crossing Road Caused Incident Dispute

Tan claimed Chen even asked him to be her witness in this intended claim, but that she later changed her mind about whom to pursue. Chen said the chicken was already on the road, while Tan said it had flown across the road. Judge Ng said this difference was immaterial. The judge said what was material and undisputed was the chicken's act of crossing the road, which caused the vehicle in front to brake.

Chen was represented by Raj Singh Shergill and Desiree Koh from Lee Shergill law firm, while Tan was represented by Willy Tay. Judge Ng noted that Chen had two other cases pending before the district court, in which she was a vehicle passenger in both instances.

One concerned an accident in September 2022 involving a private-hire vehicle in which she was a passenger, while the other was in October 2024 involving her husband's vehicle, in which she was also a passenger. On the question of whether Tan applied an emergency or hard brake that caused her injuries, Judge Ng said the events, from the appearance of the chicken to the braking by both vehicles, had all happened very quickly based on the evidence.

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Judge Ruling Tan Braking Not Excessively Forceful

In these circumstances, it seemed unlikely that the vehicle in front and the defendant's vehicle would have had the luxury of time to brake normally, the judge said. He added that given the suddenness with which the events unfolded, there was nothing more Tan could have done, and his braking did not exceed what was reasonably necessary to avoid a collision.

The judge assessed the case and said there was really nothing more Tan could have been expected to do in the circumstances that confronted him. He dismissed Chen's claim, finding that Tan was not responsible, and ordered her to pay S$15,000 in costs. The judge acknowledged that Chen was an innocent passenger who was injured in an incident over which she had no control.

However, the law does not seek out a tortfeasor for every loss that is suffered, he said. In an imperfect world, some losses must lie where they fall. This incident, caused as it was by a chicken crossing the road, was unfortunately, but also undoubtedly, part of the vicissitudes of life, Judge Ng said in his grounds of decision dated Nov 18. The judgment was published on Wednesday, Nov 18.