Woman's Foot Trapped Under Taxi Wheel for 30 Minutes After Driver Moves Off Prematurely

A 65-year-old jewellery designer suffered a foot entrapment ordeal when a taxi driver moved off while she was alighting, leaving her foot trapped under a wheel for nearly 30 minutes before SCDF rescue.

A 65-year-old jewellery designer endured a terrifying experience when a taxi allegedly moved off while she was still alighting, trapping her right foot under one of its wheels for nearly 30 minutes.

The incident occurred as she was traveling with her sister. According to reports, they arrived at their destination and her sister, seated in the front passenger seat, exited first. The woman then began to get out of the back seat. As she turned to retrieve her bag, with part of her body still inside and the door open, the taxi suddenly lurched forward.

'The driver didn't seem to understand what was happening and said he wanted to reverse,' the woman recalled. 'I endured the pain and immediately shouted for him to stop. If he reversed, wouldn't my foot be run over again?

' Emergency services were alerted, and two Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) fire engines responded. SCDF confirmed they received a report and used hydraulic rescue equipment to free her foot. Medical examinations revealed no serious damage, but she experienced numbness in her toes and difficulty walking afterward. The woman expressed shock at the driver's actions and urged greater caution.

She noted that the driver seemed flustered and unaware of her position. The incident highlights the dangers of premature movement when passengers are alighting, especially for elderly or less mobile individuals. Safety experts advise drivers to ensure all passengers have fully exited and closed doors before moving off. Passengers should also secure belongings before exiting to avoid distractions.

The woman, who has been a jewellery designer for decades, said she now feels anxious when taking taxis. She hopes her experience will raise awareness among drivers and prevent similar accidents. Her sister, who witnessed the ordeal, described feeling helpless as she watched her sibling trapped under the wheel. The rescue operation lasted about half an hour, during which the woman remained calm despite the pain.

After being freed, she was taken to a hospital for assessment. Although no fractures were found, she continues to undergo physiotherapy for lingering numbness and reduced mobility. The taxi driver was reportedly questioned by authorities. It remains unclear if any charges will be filed.

The Land Transport Authority reminds all drivers to exercise vigilance and ensure passenger safety at all times. This incident serves as a stark reminder of the potential consequences of rushed or careless driving. Moving forward, the woman plans to be more cautious when alighting from vehicles and advises others to do the same. She also calls for better training for taxi drivers on passenger safety protocols.

The SCDF has praised its team for the efficient rescue, which minimized further injury. The woman expressed gratitude to the responders and hopes that no one else has to endure such a traumatic event. In the broader context, similar incidents have been reported worldwide, often resulting in severe injuries. This case ended relatively well, but it underscores the need for continuous safety awareness.

The woman's ordeal has garnered attention on social media, with many sharing their own close calls and urging transport companies to implement stricter safety measures. She remains hopeful that her story will lead to positive changes in the industry. Despite the trauma, she is grateful that her injuries were not worse and that she can still pursue her passion for jewellery design, albeit with some adjustments to accommodate her condition.

She now uses a walking stick occasionally and avoids rushing when entering or exiting vehicles. Her sister provides additional support, ensuring she has ample time to alight safely. The family has also considered alternative transport options, such as private hire cars with more attentive drivers. The incident has prompted discussions among her peers about the importance of patience and communication between drivers and passengers.

Many have shared tips, such as making eye contact with the driver before alighting and verbally confirming that it is safe to move. The woman emphasizes that a few extra seconds can prevent a lifetime of pain. As she recovers, she remains determined to advocate for safer practices and hopes that her experience serves as a cautionary tale for all road users





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Taxi Accident Foot Trapped SCDF Rescue Jewellery Designer Passenger Safety

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