Woman's GrabFood order vanishes within minutes of delivery; rider goes silent

A 23-year-old woman in Singapore was shocked after her GrabFood order disappeared just one minute after being marked delivered. Despite proof-of-delivery photo, no food was found. Rider stopped replying when CCTV was mentioned. Grab customer support was unhelpful, but eventually refunded and investigated.

A 23-year-old woman in Singapore was left bewildered after her GrabFood order vanished within a minute of being marked as delivered. The incident occurred on Saturday, May 23, when the woman, who goes by the pseudonym Aurora, received a notification at 12:39 PM stating that her lunch had been delivered.

The rider sent a proof-of-delivery photo showing the food hanging on the gate outside her home in Bukit Panjang. Since she had opted for contactless delivery, Aurora waited briefly before stepping out to collect the order to allow the rider time to leave.

However, when she went outside, there was no food to be found. Initially, she thought she had made a mistake and panicked, prompting her to double-check everything: the unit number in the delivery photo, her address, and whether the gate shown was actually hers. She had never experienced anything like this before. After confirming that everything matched, she contacted the rider at 12:43 PM to ask where the food was.

The rider replied two minutes later, insisting he had left the order at the gate. When Aurora informed him that no food was there, the rider resent the same proof-of-delivery photo, which she claimed appeared to have been taken from another phone. There were no CCTV cameras installed outside her home, so Aurora approached a neighbour to check their surveillance footage.

Unfortunately, the neighbour's CCTV system only records when the door is closed, and their door had reportedly remained open during the delivery timing. Frustrated, Aurora told the rider she would be checking CCTV footage and reporting the matter to Grab. According to her, the rider stopped replying after that. Aurora then attempted to contact Grab's customer support but was repeatedly redirected to automated chatbot responses instead of being connected to a live agent.

She recalled that Grab simply prompted her to call the driver, despite multiple attempts that went unanswered and were met with a recorded message stating that the Singtel customer is not available. Please try again later. I was shocked that after going through something so frustrating and uncalled for, I was unable to get immediate support, she added. After several unsuccessful attempts to seek help through the app, she eventually submitted a report form.

According to Aurora, a Grab staff member contacted her via email on May 24 to ask whether she had eventually received the order. After confirming that she had not, she requested a full refund and asked for the rider involved to be investigated. Grab replied that they had escalated the matter to their GrabFood Quality team for investigation and a strike on the rider, and would be monitoring the rider for any recurrence for further action.

Despite the experience, Aurora said she does not believe the incident reflects the behaviour of all delivery riders. She shared her experience on TikTok, where the video gained traction, with many users claiming to have faced similar situations. The incident highlights ongoing concerns about food delivery services in Singapore, particularly regarding proof-of-delivery photos and customer support responsiveness.

Aurora expressed that the lack of immediate help from Grab was disheartening, and she hopes the company will improve its support system to better handle such disputes. The case also raises questions about the reliability of delivery riders and the measures platforms take to ensure accountability. While Aurora does not blame all riders, she emphasizes the need for better verification processes and faster resolution of complaints.

As food delivery continues to be a popular option, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, incidents like this underscore the importance of trust between consumers, delivery personnel, and platforms. Authorities may need to look into standardizing procedures for proof of delivery and customer service to prevent similar occurrences in the future





asiaonecom / 🏆 10. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Grabfood Missing Order Singapore Delivery Dispute Customer Service

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Singapore's Morning Showering Conundrum: A Debate About Hygiene and EtiquetteA Singaporean woman's online rant about poor hygiene on public transport has sparked a heated debate about the importance of showering in the morning and basic hygiene habits.

Read more »

Singapore's IPO Market Sees New Growth PhaseSingapore's stock exchange is set to capitalize on the country's reputation as a safe haven, with several new listings expected this year. This is amid a surge in global uncertainty and trade tensions. Analysts expect companies from Southeast Asia to choose Singapore as a listing destination due to its strong investor base, improved ecosystem, and planned dual-listing link with Nasdaq.

Read more »

Singapore Woman Sued by Contractor for $180,000 After Trying to Cancel Renovation ProjectA 53-year-old woman in Singapore is at the center of a dispute with a contractor who sued her for over $180,000 after she tried to cancel a renovation project. The woman had hired the contractor to renovate her house for $620,000, but she was dissatisfied with the work and wanted to cancel the project.

Read more »

Singapore Workers Dissatisfied with Salaries Despite Feeling Paid Fairly: SurveyA Jobstreet survey reveals that while 71% of Singapore workers feel they are paid fairly, only 37% are satisfied with their earnings, placing Singapore among the least satisfied in the region. The report highlights discomfort in salary negotiations, especially among women and entry-level workers, and suggests that transparency and proactive discussions improve satisfaction.

Read more »