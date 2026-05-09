Woman seeks advice on 'silent marriage' in Singapore after husband stops talking to her

A woman in Singapore turned to Reddit to ask if 'silent marriages' are normal, after her husband stopped talking to her. She shared that communication between them has become extremely limited following a mistake she made two months ago. She now only talks to him when it concerns their children or household matters, and even then, his responses are often just 'one or two words.' The woman added that she has apologised and made repeated efforts to fix the relationship and start conversations, but nothing has improved. According to her, her husband continues to shut her out emotionally. 'I’m aware a lot of older couples often stay in marriages even though they live separate lives, sleep in different rooms, and barely communicate,' she wrote. 'Question is… am I weak for wanting to separate if this continues, maybe for a year? Or is this actually a somewhat common situation? Is silent marriage common in Singapore?'

A woman in Singapore turned to Reddit to ask if ' silent marriage s' are normal, after her husband stopped talking to her. She shared that communication between them has become extremely limited following a mistake she made two months ago.

She now only talks to him when it concerns their children or household matters, and even then, his responses are often just 'one or two words.

' The woman added that she has apologised and made repeated efforts to fix the relationship and start conversations, but nothing has improved. According to her, her husband continues to shut her out emotionally.

'I’m aware a lot of older couples often stay in marriages even though they live separate lives, sleep in different rooms, and barely communicate,' she wrote. 'Question is… am I weak for wanting to separate if this continues, maybe for a year? Or is this actually a somewhat common situation? Is silent marriage common in Singapore?





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Silent Marriage Communication Breakdown Husband-Wife Relationship Advice On Separation Elderly Couples Silent Treatment

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