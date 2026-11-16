A woman was chased and repeatedly stung by bees while cycling in Jurong West on Nov 15, leading to hospitalisation. NParks removed a hive about 20m up a tree the next day.

A woman was taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital after being chased and repeatedly stung by a swarm of bees while cycling in Jurong West on Nov 15.

The incident occurred along Jurong West Street 41, near the junction with Jurong Lake Link and close to Lake Grande, as she cycled towards Jurong Link Road. Her fiance shared details of the attack in a Facebook post on the Complaint Singapore page on Sunday, describing how an ordinary journey turned into a terrifying ordeal as bees chased and stung her across her body.

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Hospitalization And Medical Treatment After Bee Attack

The Singapore Civil Defence Force received a call for assistance at Jurong Lake Link at about 11.20am that day. An ambulance took her to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital. According to the post, she experienced vomiting and persistent diarrhoea after the attack. Blood tests showed an elevated white blood cell count, and doctors are monitoring her for possible complications from the extensive bee stings.

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An image of her hand showed multiple sting marks. The fiance praised security guards at Lake Grande for helping her. They showed compassion, let her use a water hose to wash herself, called an ambulance, and stayed with her until medical attention arrived. They also safeguarded her e-bike keys, which he later collected.

He expressed concern that a similar incident could happen to others, especially children, elderly residents, and cyclists in the area. He noted that residential developments and educational institutions, including schools in the wider Jurong West area, are nearby. He called on authorities to inspect the area, identify the source of the swarm, and assess whether a hive or colony posed a danger to the public.

Resident Demands Professional Bee Colony Assessment

He stressed that children, students, elderly residents, pedestrians, cyclists, and families regularly use the surrounding roads and pathways. However, he clarified he was not calling for the indiscriminate destruction of bees, recognising their importance to the environment. He said public safety must be taken seriously, and any colony presenting an immediate danger must be professionally assessed and appropriately managed.

The National Parks Board said its contractors surveyed the area around Jurong West Street 41 after the incident and found a bee hive about 20m up a tree. The hive was removed at about 1.30pm on Nov 16. Oh Cheow Sheng, NParks group director for streetscape, said public safety is a key priority in managing important pollinators such as bees. Hives found in public areas are typically removed by trained animal management operators to prevent stinging incidents.

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He added that Malayan honey bees are often found in forests or densely planted parks but may stray into urban areas. They forage actively after dusk and are often attracted to artificial light sources. Their hives are a single large comb and usually form underneath a sloping branch of a tall tree. Honey bees are social insects that form colonies.

Expert Advice On Encountering Bee Hives Safely

They will readily sting to protect their hive when threatened or disturbed, Oh said. He advised caution when a hive is found, noting that bees are generally more docile when foraging among flowers away from their hive. Members of the public who encounter a bee hive are advised to keep their distance and refrain from disturbing it. For wildlife-related issues, they may call the 24-hour Animal Response Centre on 1800-476-1600.

More information on what to do during bee encounters is available online. AsiaOne has reached out to Lake Grande for more information.