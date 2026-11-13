Women's World Cup Brazil 2027 Tickets On Sale December 1

Tickets for the 2027 Women's World Cup in Brazil go on sale December 1 with prices starting at 30 BRL. FIFA announces packages including the Brazil Team Pass and Arena Pass for the tournament.

Football fans in Brazil and worldwide can now plan their attendance for the 2027 Women's World Cup as ticket sales officially commence on December 1. Organizers confirmed that the initial sales window will last for eight days, creating a dedicated period for supporters to secure their place at the event before the official tournament draw takes place on December 11.

Ticket Categories and Price Structure

Spectators will have access to three distinct ticket categories, designed to accommodate various budgets and preferences. The lowest entry point for category three tickets begins at 30 Brazilian Reais, which translates to approximately $5.32 United States dollars. These base prices apply depending on the specific matches selected by the buyer, ensuring a range of options for different financial capacities.

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The tiered pricing model allows for greater accessibility to the tournament, with category three serving as the most affordable entry level. Category one and category two tickets will command higher price points, reflecting their premium seating locations and superior views of the pitch. Fans are encouraged to review the full match schedule to determine which games align with their personal interests and budget constraints.

Exclusive Package Options for Supporters

Organizers have introduced several specialized ticket packages to enhance the fan experience throughout the tournament. The Brazil Team Pass is designed specifically for supporters of the host nation, granting entry to all three of Brazil's group-stage matches. This package ensures that local fans can witness their national team's journey through the preliminary rounds without the need to purchase individual tickets.

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Another key offering is the Arena Pass, which provides access to matches at a chosen venue up to the quarter-final stage. This option allows fans to focus their support on a specific stadium and enjoy multiple games in the same location. The Flex Pass offers another layer of flexibility, permitting fans to select any three eligible games from the tournament schedule. This customizable option is ideal for those who prefer to attend specific high-profile matches or teams.

Launch Announcement at Maracana Stadium

FIFA Chief Women's Football Officer Sarai Bareman revealed the details of the ticket launch at Rio de Janeiro's iconic Maracana Stadium. The historic venue was selected as the backdrop for the announcement because it will host both the opening match and the final of the tournament. This strategic choice highlights the significance of the stadium in Brazilian football culture and its central role in the upcoming event.

Bareman emphasized the excitement surrounding the tournament, noting that Brazil is preparing to welcome world-class football once again. She stated that from December 1, fans will be able to take the first step towards being part of this incredible event. The announcement underscores FIFA's commitment to making the tournament a landmark occasion for women's football on a global scale.

Next Steps and Tournament Draw

The eight-day sales window provides a clear timeframe for fans to act, ending just before the tournament draw on December 11. This schedule allows organizers to manage inventory effectively while giving supporters ample time to plan their travel and accommodations. The draw will determine the group stage matchups, which will likely influence ticket demand for specific teams and matches in the coming weeks.

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With the sales period set to begin in early December, organizers expect high demand for the various packages and individual tickets. The combination of affordable entry prices and exclusive passes aims to attract a diverse audience to the stadiums across Brazil. As the tournament approaches, further details regarding match schedules and venue preparations will continue to be released by FIFA and local organizers.