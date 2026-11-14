Woodlands and Sembawang Get 16km of New Cycling Paths, Network Now 42km

A new 16km stretch of cycling paths in Woodlands and Sembawang has opened, bringing the total network there to 42km. The paths connect to MRT stations and key amenities, with another 9km planned from 2027.

Residents in Woodlands and Sembawang can now enjoy safer, healthier and more convenient active mobility journeys with the completion of 16km of new cycling paths.

LTA Launches New Cycling Paths

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced on Saturday (Nov 14) that the total length of cycling paths and park connectors in the area has reached 42km. The new paths were officially launched by grassroots advisers Ong Ye Keng, Vikram Nair, Gabriel Lam, Ng Shi Xuan and Poh Li San. The expanded network improves connectivity to Admiralty, Marsiling, Woodlands and Woodlands South MRT stations. It also links to existing cycling paths that connect to Sembawang and Canberra MRT stations.

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Residents can now cycle more conveniently to key amenities and destinations such as Woodlands Civic Centre, Causeway Point, Kampung Admiralty, The Woodgrove, Woodlands Health Campus, Republic Polytechnic and Woodlands Waterfront Park. Beyond the two towns, the new paths provide access to the wider park connector network and the first phase of the National Parks Board Round Island Route. This opens up more opportunities to explore other parts of Singapore, including Yishun, Punggol, Changi Village, East Coast and Marina Bay.

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Safety Upgrades for Cyclists

LTA said the enhanced connectivity supports residents in making active living part of their daily lives. To facilitate the new cycling paths, LTA widened 35 pedestrian crossings and introduced a raised zebra crossing along Woodlands Drive 52. Eight existing mid-block signalised pedestrian crossings were converted into bicycle crossings. A total of 44 bus stops in the vicinity were upgraded with bypass paths to enhance safety for commuters and cyclists.

About 500 bicycle parking lots were also added at Admiralty and Marsiling MRT stations for commuters who cycle from home to the MRT station and back. After the new paths opened, about 400 people took part in a community cycling and brisk-walking event organised by the People's Association and grassroots groups.

More than 40 cyclists rode a 7.2km cycling route from Woodlands to Sembawang, while other participants went on a 1.7km brisk walk around ACE The Place Community Club in Woodlands Ave 1. Along parts of the route, participants earned Healthpoints when they checked in at designated locations on Healthy 365 Nearby, a feature that helps residents find nearby amenities and spaces to engage in health-promoting activities.

Health Benefits of Cycling

The land transport regulator also hopes the new paths give residents a healthier lifestyle boost, encouraging them to cycle for daily commutes, exercise and recreation. Speaking at the Ministry of Health's Committee of Supply debates in Parliament on March 5, Minister of State for Health Rahayu Mahzam noted that more residents living in the north of Singapore have been diagnosed with diabetes and/or hypertension.

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Data collected by the ministry also shows that residents in the north region engage in less physical activity. To help residents there adopt healthy habits, the Health Promotion Board introduced a new wayfinding feature on its Healthy365 app, rolled out since June, for residents in Woodlands and Sembawang Central. It includes location maps of fitness corners, parks, walking routes such as park connectors and heritage trails, along with lifestyle tips.

Residents can also earn Healthpoints when they use the feature to start exploring spaces and facilities while keeping active and staying healthy. Cycling connectivity in the two towns will continue to be expanded, with nearly 9km of additional cycling paths to be progressively completed from 2027 onwards. These include connections to the upcoming Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link's Woodlands North station, which will improve first-and-last-mile connectivity, including for cross-border commuters.

Cycling Network Expansion Goals

LTA said when these works are completed, Woodlands will have one of the largest intra-town cycling networks in Singapore, providing residents with more convenient connections within and beyond the town. Singapore's cycling network has grown from about 600km of paths in 2024 to over 800km today. It is on track to grow to around 1,300km by 2030, giving more than nine in 10 HDB residents access to a cycling path within minutes.

LTA added that this supports more convenient and sustainable journeys for residents.