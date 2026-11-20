Construction has started on the second phase of Tuas Port, which will add 21 deepwater berths and an 8.6km wharf, with operations beginning in 2028. When fully completed in the 2040s, Tuas Port will be the world's largest fully automated port, handling 65 million TEUs annually.

Construction has started on the second phase of Tuas Port, the largest of its four development phases, PSA Singapore said on Nov 20. The new phase will begin operations from 2028, with 21 deepwater berths expected by the mid-2030s.

The extension spans nearly 400 hectares of reclaimed land, about 560 football fields or close to the size of Clementi Town. Finger Three, as the extension is called, will have water depth of 23m and 8.6km of wharf. It is designed to accommodate the world's largest container vessels. When the entire port is completed in the 2040s, all of Singapore's container operations will be consolidated in one location.

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Tuas Port Becomes World Largest Automated Port

Tuas Port will then be the world's largest fully automated port, with 66 mega berths and the capacity to handle 65 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) a year. Transport Minister Jeffrey Siow and PSA Group chairman Peter Voser attended the groundbreaking ceremony on Nov 20. Siow said Tuas Port is the port of choice for many shipping lines today. He said Finger 3 will equip Singapore to handle the world's largest container vessels for at least the next decade.

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But he added that Singapore is not growing just physical capacity. It is also improving the reliability and value it delivers. Shipping lines, Siow said, know they can count on Singapore for fast turnaround or even to make up for delays elsewhere along their routes. At the same time, Singapore is helping cargo owners do more with their goods while they are here, to store, process, consolidate, and distribute goods quickly to regional markets.

Tuas Port currently has 15 operational berths and has handled 25 million TEUs since opening in 2022. It remains on track to expand to 18 berths by 2027. Siow said maritime connectivity is Singapore's lifeblood because it is a small island nation without natural resources. Singapore imports all of its food, energy and supplies, and a significant share comes by sea through the ports.

The seaport connects Singapore to over 600 ports worldwide, supports over 140,000 jobs, and powers the wider service and manufacturing economy. But he warned that competition is never far behind. Other maritime hubs are rising fast, copying Singapore's playbook and investing heavily in port capacity, technology and maritime services. So Singapore has to plan ahead, he said.

Next Maritime Singapore Master Plan Launched April

To uphold and improve connectivity, the Government has been engaging stakeholders to develop the next Maritime Singapore Master Plan, which will be launched in April 2027. The plan will focus on building up Singapore's port and maritime ecosystem. It aims to create greater value for shipping lines and cargo owners, so that a thriving port draws ships and cargo to Singapore's shores and generates demand for maritime services.

At the same time, a strong maritime business hub gives shipping lines and cargo owners more incentive to choose Singapore. Automation and infrastructure are central to the expansion. Tuas was designed as a fully automated port, and PSA already uses automated quay cranes and guided vehicles there. Once the second phase is complete, close to 1,000 autonomous, AI-enabled guided vehicles will move containers across the terminal.

Automated Vehicles And Shore To Ship Drones Trial

About 30 of these vehicles are currently on trial. Unlike earlier automated guided vehicles, these calculate and optimise their own routes on the go, adjusting to traffic in real time while operating alongside manned port vehicles. PSA is also trialling shore-to-ship drones to ferry urgent spare parts and fuel samples, or deliver fresh food and supplies to crew.

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Siow said the aim is for artificial intelligence, digital twins, autonomous systems and real-time data to enable the entire port to operate as one integrated system. The Government is also supporting decarbonisation by investing in clean fuels, such as scaling up LNG bunkering, licensing new clean-fuel suppliers for LNG and methanol, running live trials and developing safety standards for alternative fuels such as ammonia.

Another feature is stepping up training of maritime workers to help them stay ahead of new technologies. Operations at Tanjong Pagar, Keppel and Brani terminals will be moved to Tuas Port by 2027, but Pasir Panjang Terminal will remain open until its operations are transferred to the new port by the 2040s. When completed, Tuas Port will span 1,337 ha, or about the size of Ang Mo Kio.

Consolidation Of Container Port Activities At Tuas

The plan to consolidate Singapore's container port activities at Tuas was first mooted in 2012. Reclamation works for the first phase began in February 2015 and were completed in 2022. Beyond growing physical capacity, Singapore is improving the reliability and value it delivers, said Siow. PSA's new Supply Chain Hub @ Tuas, for example, will anchor logistics and warehousing directly alongside the port.

The Government is also strengthening Singapore's position as a global maritime capital. Under plans outlined in the Economic Strategy Review, Singapore wants to anchor more global and regional headquarters of maritime companies, including in ship financing, insurance and data, so that more commercial decisions and transactions behind global shipping are made here. Siow said the port and the business ecosystem reinforce each other. A thriving port at Tuas draws ships and cargo to our shores, generating demand for maritime services.

At the same time, a deep maritime business hub in the city gives shipping lines and cargo owners more reasons to choose Singapore. He said: We want Singapore to be the port of choice for global shipping and a hub of flows where global maritime trade is managed and shaped.