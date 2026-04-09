Worker Dies After Being Found Unconscious in Pipe at Tuas Shipyard

A 24-year-old welder died after being found unconscious inside a pipe at a Tuas shipyard. The incident is under investigation by the Ministry of Manpower, with Seatrium and Hwa Leong Offshore Engineering involved. The incident highlights ongoing workplace safety concerns despite a record low fatality rate in 2025.

A 24-year-old worker tragically lost his life after being found unconscious inside a pipe at a Tuas shipyard on Monday, April 6th. The incident, which occurred at approximately 8 pm at a shipyard located at 80 Tuas South Boulevard, is currently under investigation by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM). The site is occupied by Seatrium, a local engineering company.

The deceased, a welder, was discovered inside a 28-inch stainless-steel pipe on board a newly fabricated process module of a vessel, according to MOM. Despite immediate efforts to extricate him, he was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics. The worker was employed by Hwa Leong Offshore Engineering. \Seatrium has confirmed the fatal incident in a statement to AsiaOne, expressing its commitment to a thorough investigation. They emphasized the paramount importance of safety and well-being on their premises and stated that support will be provided to the victim's family and coworkers. Due to the ongoing investigation, Seatrium is unable to provide further details at this time. The MOM highlighted the importance of adhering to stringent safety protocols in confined spaces. These protocols include clear identification and labeling of all confined spaces, along with the implementation of relevant risk control measures before any work begins. These measures are critical in mitigating potential hazards associated with such spaces, including atmospheric testing, adequate ventilation, and the application of a permit-to-work system. \This incident underscores the continued need for vigilance in workplace safety. The MOM's annual workplace safety and health report, released on March 25th, revealed that there were 36 workplace fatalities recorded in 2025, resulting in a record low fatality rate of 0.96 per 100,000 workers. While this represents a positive trend in overall safety, each incident like this highlights the necessity of constant improvement and adherence to safety guidelines. Vehicular incidents remained the leading cause of fatalities, followed by falls from height, and incidents involving the collapse or failure of structures and equipment. The MOM is actively investigating this recent incident to determine the cause and to prevent similar tragedies from occurring in the future. The focus on safety protocols for confined spaces, as stated by MOM, is crucial and a reminder of the vigilance needed in the workplace





asiaonecom / 🏆 10. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Workplace Accident Tuas Shipyard Confined Space Safety Investigation Singapore

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Rabbit Dies After Alleged Rough Handling by GroomerA pet rabbit named Lucky died after being allegedly pinned down for over 20 minutes by a groomer. The owner shared CCTV footage and reported the incident, leading to the groomer's suspension and investigation.

Read more »

Rabbit dies after alleged rough handling by pet groomer; owner lodges NParks reportIt was supposed to be just another routine grooming session at home.Yet, Lucky the rabbit did not survive after being allegedly roughly handled by a senior groomer last Tuesday (March 31).In an Instagram post, pet owner Michiko shared CCTV footage where Lucky was allegedly placed on its back by a senior groomer for over 20 minutes.

Read more »

Poodle dies after allegedly falling from height at HDB block in Choa Chu KangA poodle has died after apparently falling from height at an HDB block in Choa Chu Kang on Sunday (April 5).In photos accompanying a Facebook post the same day, a dog can be seen lying motionless at the foot of the block. The dog also appeared to be breathing rapidly in a video. According to the post caption, a passer-by...

Read more »

Malaysian teen, 17, dies after wooden beam falls on her while cleaning templeA 17-year-old girl died in a freak accident in Malaysia after a wooden beam broke and fell on her at a Chinese temple in Kuala Langat, Selangor on Tuesday (April 7). The victim had followed her family to the Shun Tian temple and was helping to clean the premises with her mother when the beam, which hung over 20m high...

Read more »

Worker dies at shipyard in Tuas, MOM investigating incidentThe 24-year-old was found lying unconscious inside a stainless steel pipe before being pronounced dead at the scene, the Ministry of Manpower said.

Read more »

High Court Rules Against Offsetting Overtime Pay with Fixed Allowances in Landmark Migrant Worker CaseThe High Court ruled that employers cannot use fixed monthly allowances to offset overtime pay, awarding a migrant worker over $5,700 in unpaid overtime. The case sets a precedent against employers attempting to circumvent fair compensation practices for migrant workers.

Read more »