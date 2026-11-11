Spain Holds First General Strike Since 2012 Over Housing Crisis Ahead of Nov 29 Election

Spanish workers staged a nationwide general strike on Nov 11, 2026, backed by UGT and CCOO unions, over soaring housing costs and evictions, with strong turnout at ports and auto plants and protests in Madrid and Barcelona.

Spanish workers staged a 24-hour general strike on Wednesday, Nov 11, 2026, the first jointly backed by the country's two largest unions in 14 years, in protest against a housing affordability crisis weeks before a snap general election.

The walkout, backed by UGT and CCOO, representing more than a million workers, as well as tenants' associations, marks the first general strike since workers downed tools in 2012 against austerity measures during the euro zone debt crisis. In Madrid, on Gran Via, one of the capital's main shopping streets, protesters cheered as stores including Primark, H&M and Pull & Bear drew their shutters amid a heavy riot police presence.

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Strike Hits Major Stores

Protesters chanted We're going to close the Mango store as they jangled sets of house keys above their heads. Many shops in Barcelona were also closed and boarded up in anticipation of unrest, and smoke rose after fireworks exploded next to demonstrators in the city.

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Alicia del Rio, spokesperson for the Madrid Tenants' Union, said as the strike began at midnight: We won't stop until we transform this country's housing model from top to bottom so that houses are for living instead of being at the service of the rentier minority. One protester said: Rents just keep going up, house prices just keep going up, and it's simply impossible.

Spain has a deficit of about 750,000 homes, which is set to grow to more than a million by 2028, according to the central bank. With fewer people able to afford a home, renting has increased sharply, putting pressure on that market. The average rental price of 1,176 euros, or 1,315 US dollars, is equivalent to about 98.7 percent of a young person's average monthly salary in Spain, according to the Youth Council of Spain.

Industry Participation Levels

According to UGT and CCOO, early participation in the strike reached 90 percent at ports and in the automotive sector, with total stoppages reported at factories including Volkswagen's in Navarre and SEAT's in Barcelona. The unions also put early turnout at 85 percent in the meat industry, 82 percent in waste collection and 75 percent in the energy sector. They said participation was lower in healthcare and social services, at 38 percent, and at 35 percent in the postal service.

Electricity demand dropped by as much as 15.5 percent between 10am and 11am, according to Spain's grid operator Red Electrica. Barcelona's metro said no trains would run outside peak commuting hours, while Madrid's metro said peak-hour usage was down 42 percent compared to the same period last week. The tenants' union said it still expected participation in the strike to reach 5 million people by the end of the day.

Spain has around 23 million workers, according to the national statistics institute. Tensions flared at the start of the strike at Madrid's Mercamadrid wholesale market, where about 1,000 protesters gathered. CCOO's Madrid branch said on X that police fired pepper spray at pickets and arrested one of them, with 13 people requiring medical attention.

A police spokesperson confirmed the arrest but not the use of pepper spray, although he said it was used to disperse a separate picket line in the Carabanchel district. Unions said they would file a criminal complaint against what they described as a disproportionate response during a police operation involving tear gas and batons that left 20 protesters injured.

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Storms Threaten Mass Marches

Plans for massive protest marches in the afternoon were threatened by two storms, dubbed Charles and Bruna, that led weather agency AEMET to issue alerts for 14 regions over strong winds, rough seas and heavy rains. The strike follows weeks of demonstrations and encampments provoked by the eviction and subsequent death of an 87-year-old woman in Madrid.

Those protests, along with parliament's rejection last month of government decrees aimed at curbing evictions and limiting rent pressures, prompted Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez to call an election for Nov 29. The government has largely blamed the right-wing opposition running many regions and municipalities for rising rents and insufficient housing supply.

Sanchez, whose Socialist Party lags in opinion polls, hopes to harness voter resentment over housing in the Nov 29 election to shift the political narrative away from a series of corruption cases involving his inner circle and a deadly train crash last month. So far, his Socialist Party still trails in opinion polls.

But union leaders and many of the protesters have said they also hold the central government responsible for the housing crisis, as well as for Spain's second fatal train crash this year. On Tuesday, train drivers walked out to demand more investment in maintenance and safety, causing widespread travel disruption. The strike's impact was softened by more people able to work remotely and the increasing weight of services in Spain's economy.

One estimate said the strike could shave 0.1 percent to 0.2 percent off Spain's annual gross domestic product. The government has said the solution was to build more homes and to lower taxes in construction and the home-buying process.