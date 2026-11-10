Workers Party Chief Pritam Singh Learns Deepavali Puris From Eunos Resident

Workers Party chief Pritam Singh joins Eunos resident Dhershini Dharmalingam to cook traditional puris, sharing a festive Deepavali message with Singaporeans.

Workers Party chief Pritam Singh shared a festive video message on social media on November 8, demonstrating his attempt to master the art of making puris. The clip captures the opposition leader learning the deep-fried flatbread recipe in the kitchen of an Eunos resident, marking a personal and cultural celebration ahead of the Deepavali festival.

Culinary Lesson In Eunos Kitchen

The cooking session took place with Dhershini Dharmalingam, a local resident and volunteer who has been assisting the Workers Party leader in the Eunos ward since he was first elected to Parliament in 2011. Dharmalingam had been introduced to Singh several years ago by another volunteer named Linda, who serves as a close friend and supporter within the community.

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Singh joined Dharmalingam in her kitchen to prepare the puris, noting that both children and serious food enthusiasts hold a particular affection for this dish. The recipe includes a unique twist where Dharmalingam spreads a thin layer of dhal blended into a paste over the puri before frying it, adding a distinct flavor profile to the traditional preparation.

Festive Greetings And Cultural Humor

In his post on November 8, the Workers Party chief reflected on the cooking experience and the broader cultural context of the festival. He mentioned that while he did not witness the preparation of her baingan bharta dish, which he considers one of his favorite Indian vegetable dishes alongside bhindi, the combination of her brinjal and puris created a perfect lunch experience.

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The resident chef shared that when her sons were young, they would watch her cook puris and eagerly wait for the first one to come out of the fryer. Singh acknowledged this common cultural moment, stating it is a given that every Indian boy participates in this tradition of watching and waiting for the food to be ready.

After sampling the food he helped prepare, Singh expressed his satisfaction, joking that one puri would not be enough and that he would likely wolf them down. He thanked Dharmalingam for her patience during the session, quipping that an Indian man in the kitchen requires a generous reservoir of patience from those cooking alongside him.

Deepavali Message To The Nation

Singh concluded his social media post with a warm wish to all Singaporeans celebrating or partaking in the Deepavali open-houses of their Indian friends. He extended his greetings by saying Happy Deepavali and added a humorous touch about the post-meal feeling.

He wrote that he hoped everyone would find eternal bliss in the food coma that follows the festive meal. This personal interaction highlights the ongoing community engagement efforts by the Workers Party chief in the Eunos constituency, blending political presence with local cultural traditions.