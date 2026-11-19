Louis Chua raises concerns about the Beverage Container Return Scheme, highlighting hygiene issues and queue management while the government defends current protocols.

Workers Party Member of Parliament Louis Chua, representing the Sengkang GRC division, has formally raised significant concerns regarding the operational efficiency of the Beverage Container Return Scheme in Singapore. During a parliamentary session earlier this month, Chua highlighted growing public frustration with the system, specifically citing hygiene concerns and the inconvenience caused by long queues at reverse vending machines. He questioned whether the current model of individual returns is truly sustainable for a nation still in the early stages of implementing this environmental policy.

Chua Highlights Public Frustration With Scheme

Chua pointed to specific instances where residents faced difficulties, such as waiting behind neighbours who bring large bags of cans to deposit. He argued that these scenarios create sanitation risks and inconvenience for citizens. The MP suggested that it might be more efficient for Food and Beverage operators to centralize collection rather than relying on individual consumers to manage their own returns at communal machines. This critique comes as the scheme, which allows people to receive a 10-cent deposit back for returning empty containers, continues to face teething issues since its full introduction in October.

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Government Defends F1 Event Protocol

The Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment provided a written reply on November 4 to clarify how the scheme operates at large-scale events. Contrary to some perceptions, attendees at the Formula 1 Grand Prix were not exempt from the deposit fees. Instead, the event organizers and Food and Beverage operators absorbed the costs on behalf of the customers. Receptacles were placed throughout the venue for fans to deposit their empty cans and bottles, effectively utilizing the Return Right F&B Scheme to manage waste without requiring individual transactions.

Chua acknowledged this approach as an elegant solution, noting in a recent social media post that it encourages recycling without inconveniencing the customer experience. The National Environment Agency has indicated that it is considering extending this centralized collection model to other major events in the future. However, the MP stressed that this method only addresses dine-in scenarios and does not solve the problem for consumers purchasing drinks from transit shops or hawker centres.

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Stakeholder Perspectives on Collection Methods

While the Return Right F&B Scheme currently involves approximately 3,000 participating establishments, this figure represents only a minority of the estimated 38,252 such outlets across Singapore by the end of 2025. Chua emphasized that because most coffee shops and hawker stalls do not participate in collecting cans, the burden falls entirely on consumers to bring their waste to specialized machines. This lack of central collection at common dining spots leads to a high volume of individual transactions, which often results in rejected cans and delayed refunds.

The MP further noted that the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment has no current plans to install reverse vending machines in school canteens or within local coffee shops. Government officials have stated they will continue to monitor the situation, but the absence of these machines in educational institutions leaves students with no clear recourse for their empty containers. Chua questioned how schoolchildren, who also contribute to the deposit fees, are expected to manage their waste given the lack of accessible infrastructure on school premises.

Future Implications and Operational Challenges

The debate highlights a critical gap in the current implementation of the Beverage Container Return Scheme. As the National Environment Agency maintains that it is too early to fully judge the scheme's performance, public sentiment is shifting towards demanding more integrated solutions. The distinction between the individual return model and the operator-led Return Right F&B Scheme remains a point of contention for policymakers.

Chua's inquiries underscore the need for a more comprehensive approach that accounts for high-traffic areas and educational institutions. With the government acknowledging the success of the F1 protocol, there is growing expectation for the National Environment Agency to expand these centralized collection efforts. The outcome of this ongoing dialogue could significantly influence the future structure of recycling infrastructure in Singapore, ensuring that environmental goals are met without compromising public convenience and hygiene standards.