Workers' Party MPs extend Hari Raya Aidiladha greetings across Singapore

WP parliamentarians visited mosques and posted messages on May 27 to wish Muslim Singaporeans a blessed Eid al‑Adha, emphasizing sacrifice, compassion and communal harmony.

Singaporean Members of Parliament from the Workers' Party took to social media and local mosques on May 27 to convey warm Hari Raya Aidiladha wishes to Muslim residents across the island.

In a heartfelt post, Sengkang MP Abdul Muhaimin Abdul Malik reflected on the significance of the month of Zulhijjah, describing it as a time to contemplate sacrifice, sincerity and compassion. He urged fellow Singaporeans to embody these values, drawing on the story of the Prophet Ibrahim as a reminder to strengthen faith, aid those in need and serve the community with trust and charity.

Muhaimin was joined by his Sengkang colleagues Louis Chua and Jamus Lim as well as Non‑Constituency MP Andre Low, all of whom visited congregants to share the festive greetings. Aljunied MP Fadli Fawzi also posted a message wishing his constituents and the wider Singaporean Muslim community a Selamat Hari Raya Haji, noting that he had spent the day at Masjid Al‑Istiqamah offering prayers and greeting worshippers on the joyous occasion.

Party chair Sylvia Lim, Hougang MP Dennis Tan and NCMP Eileen Chong, together with former national footballer Quah Kim Song, gathered at Masjid En‑Naeem to extend their blessings. Chong wrote that she hoped the season of sacrifice would bring peace, happiness and renewed hope to families across the nation. WP secretary‑general Pritam Singh and MP Gerald Giam visited Alkaff Kampung Melayu Mosque, where they delivered greetings to the faithful before heading to the Qaryah at Block 705 Bedok Reservoir Road.

Giam posted that the experience allowed them to convey sincere wishes to worshippers in Aljunied GRC and thanked the community for the warm reception. Throughout the day, the party's representatives emphasized themes of unity, compassion and communal harmony, underscoring the Workers' Party's commitment to inclusive engagement with Singapore's diverse religious landscape.

The coordinated outreach reflects a broader effort by opposition figures to stay connected with constituents during significant cultural and religious milestones, reinforcing the message that the spirit of sacrifice and solidarity transcends political differences. The celebrations were marked by a series of visits, social‑media messages and personal interactions that highlighted the importance of mutual respect and shared values in Singapore's multicultural society





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Hari Raya Aidiladha Workers' Party Singapore Parliament Community Outreach Multicultural Harmony

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