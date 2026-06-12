Workers' Party Punggol Team Reaches 10,000th Household Milestone

The Workers' Party's Punggol team has reached a significant milestone by visiting its 10,000th household. The team's commitment to serving the people of Punggol is evident in their dedication to visiting every household and listening to their concerns. This approach has not only helped to build trust but also fostered a sense of community and belonging among the residents.

SINGAPORE: The Workers' Party 's Alexis Dang said that the WP team at Punggol visited its 10,000th household last month. Ms Dang, who contested at Punggol in last year's General Election, characterised the first scene in a video as especially memorable.

The scene showed the team taking a group photo. It was the eve of Hari Raya Haji, and despite it being a public holiday eve, close to 40 volunteers turned up for the regular house visit outreach. She called the house visits her best therapy and expressed deep appreciation for the Punggol volunteers' dedication, hard work, and commitment. Ms Dang also wrote that she couldn't really think of a more meaningful way to spend the evening before a public holiday.

Beyond contributing to a more diverse political landscape and engaging residents on issues that matter to them, it is also the friendships, shared purpose, and camaraderie built along the way that have made this journey so rewarding and memorable. The team has hit the milestone figure, but they still have a way to go, promising to press on, work hard, and walk the talk.

Most importantly, they look forward to meeting many more Punggol residents and hearing their perspectives, experiences, aspirations, and stories. Ms Dang made a splash last year after the WP introduced her as part of the all-newbie Punggol team at a media conference. She has a background in finance but currently works in the tech sector, where she leads a team of Business Development professionals.

She has been with the WP for the past six years; has been part of house visits, planning and hosting party events; and has supported the party with translation work for newsletters and parliamentary speeches for the WP MPs. After she spoke in Mandarin during her candidate introduction, netizens were impressed by her command of the language, with some even saying it would be interesting to hear a debate in Mandarin in Parliament.

The Workers' Party's Punggol team has been actively engaging with residents through house visits, and this milestone marks a significant achievement in their efforts to build a stronger connection with the community. The team's commitment to serving the people of Punggol is evident in their dedication to visiting every household and listening to their concerns. This approach has not only helped to build trust but also fostered a sense of community and belonging among the residents.

The WP's efforts in Punggol are a testament to their commitment to serving the people and creating a more inclusive and diverse political landscape. The party's focus on building relationships and understanding the needs of the community is a key aspect of their approach to politics. By engaging with residents and listening to their concerns, the WP is able to develop policies that are tailored to the specific needs of the community.

This approach has been successful in Punggol, where the WP team has been able to build a strong connection with the residents and make a positive impact on their lives. The WP's commitment to serving the people of Punggol is a shining example of their dedication to creating a more inclusive and diverse political landscape. The party's efforts in Punggol are a testament to their commitment to building relationships and understanding the needs of the community.

The WP's approach to politics is centered around building trust and fostering a sense of community and belonging among the residents. By engaging with residents and listening to their concerns, the WP is able to develop policies that are tailored to the specific needs of the community. This approach has been successful in Punggol, where the WP team has been able to build a strong connection with the residents and make a positive impact on their lives.

The WP's commitment to serving the people of Punggol is a shining example of their dedication to creating a more inclusive and diverse political landscape





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Workers' Party Punggol Household Milestone Community Engagement Politics

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