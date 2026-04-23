Working Title Burger Joint to Close After 13 Years

Popular burger restaurant Working Title, located at Lasalle College of the Arts, will cease operations on April 30th. The closure marks the end of an era for the beloved eatery, known for its unique atmosphere and quality burgers. This is the second F&B closure for The Black Hole Group in recent months.

Working Title , a beloved burger joint known for its playful atmosphere and delicious food, is set to close its doors on April 30th, bringing an end to over a decade of service.

The announcement, made via an Instagram post on Tuesday, April 21st, marks a significant change for the Lasalle College of the Arts community and the wider Singaporean dining scene. For thirteen years, Working Title has been a fixture, serving not just burgers and coffee, but also a unique brand of irreverence and charm that resonated with its loyal customer base.

The restaurant’s message acknowledged the challenges inherent in the food and beverage industry, stating that while they hoped to be an exception, they ultimately needed to adapt to changing realities. This closure follows a recent menu reduction in March, where seven burger options were removed due to concerns about food waste and maintaining consistent quality – a move that now appears to be a precursor to this larger decision.

The team expressed deep gratitude for the support received over the years, emphasizing the mutual affection between the restaurant and its patrons. They admitted there was always room for improvement, and a desire to continue, but ultimately recognized the need to adjust to the current landscape. The closure of Working Title is particularly noteworthy as it’s the second F&B concept shuttered by The Black Hole Group in recent months.

In March, Afterwit, a Mexican restaurant that debuted in 2015, also ceased operations. While Afterwit’s closure was presented with a hint of potential revival, the tone surrounding Working Title’s farewell feels more definitive. The Black Hole Group, a prominent player in Singapore’s dining scene, also manages other popular establishments including Tipo Pasta Bar, Small Batch, Ela, and The Granary.

The simultaneous closure of two of their brands raises questions about the broader challenges facing the F&B sector, particularly in a competitive market with rising costs and evolving consumer preferences. The group’s decision to consolidate or refocus its efforts suggests a strategic response to these pressures.

The impact of these closures extends beyond the loss of two distinct dining experiences; they also represent a shift in the culinary landscape and a reminder of the fragility of businesses in the hospitality industry. The team at Working Title specifically mentioned the difficulties of the industry, acknowledging that success isn't guaranteed, even with dedication and effort. Working Title’s legacy isn’t just about the burgers themselves, but the atmosphere and community it fostered.

The restaurant became known for its witty social media presence and a willingness to engage with its customers on a personal level. The Instagram post announcing the closure was filled with heartfelt messages and a sense of closure, acknowledging both the joy and the struggles of running a restaurant. The decision to close, while difficult, appears to be a pragmatic one, recognizing the need to adapt to the current economic climate and the demands of the industry.

The Black Hole Group’s portfolio remains substantial, and the future of its other brands remains unaffected. However, the loss of Working Title is a significant one for those who appreciated its unique character and contribution to Singapore’s vibrant food scene. The restaurant’s final days will undoubtedly be filled with customers eager to enjoy one last burger and bid farewell to a beloved establishment.

The closure serves as a poignant reminder to support local businesses and appreciate the experiences they offer, as even the most successful ventures can face unforeseen challenges. The team’s final message of gratitude and remembrance underscores the importance of community and the lasting impact a restaurant can have on its patrons





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