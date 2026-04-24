Working Title to Close Doors After 13 Years

Popular burger eatery Working Title, located at Lasalle College of the Arts, will cease operations on April 30th. The closure comes after over a decade of service and follows a recent menu reduction. The Black Hole Group, the parent company, also recently closed Afterwit.

Working Title , a beloved burger joint known for its playful atmosphere and delicious food, is set to close its doors on April 30th, bringing an end to over a decade of service.

The announcement, made via an Instagram post on Tuesday, April 21st, marks a significant moment for the Lasalle College of the Arts community and the wider Singaporean food scene. For thirteen years, Working Title has been a fixture, serving not just coffee and burgers, but also a unique brand of irreverence and charm that resonated with its loyal customer base.

The eatery’s message acknowledged the challenges inherent in the food and beverage industry, stating that while they hoped to be an exception, they ultimately needed to adapt to changing realities. This closure follows a recent streamlining of their menu last month, where seven burger options were removed due to concerns about food waste and maintaining consistent quality – a move that now appears to be a precursor to this larger decision.

The team at Working Title expressed deep gratitude for the support they received over the years, emphasizing the mutual affection between the establishment and its patrons. They admitted there was always room for improvement, and a desire to continue, but ultimately recognized the need to adjust to the demanding landscape of the industry.

The sentiment expressed in their farewell message suggests a bittersweet acceptance of the situation, acknowledging the hard work and passion poured into the business, alongside the inevitable pressures that led to this outcome. The closure of Working Title is part of a broader trend within The Black Hole Group, the parent company that also operates establishments like Tipo Pasta Bar, Small Batch, Ela, and The Granary.

Just last month, the group announced the closure of Afterwit, a Mexican-themed restaurant that had been operating since 2015. While Afterwit’s closure was also acknowledged, the group left the door open for a potential future revival of the concept, offering a glimmer of hope for fans of that particular brand. This pattern of closures within The Black Hole Group raises questions about the current state of the F&B industry in Singapore and the challenges faced by even established players.

The industry is known for its high competition, fluctuating costs, and evolving consumer preferences, making it a particularly difficult environment to thrive in. The decision to close Working Title, despite its popularity, underscores these difficulties and highlights the need for businesses to constantly innovate and adapt to survive. The Black Hole Group’s portfolio suggests a willingness to experiment with different concepts, but also a pragmatic approach to managing their businesses, recognizing when it’s necessary to make difficult decisions.

The group’s history demonstrates a commitment to providing diverse dining experiences, and their continued operation of other successful establishments indicates a resilience and adaptability that will likely serve them well in the future. Working Title’s legacy extends beyond just its menu of burgers and coffee. It cultivated a distinct identity, becoming a popular hangout spot for students from Lasalle College of the Arts and a destination for burger enthusiasts across Singapore.

The restaurant’s playful branding and often-humorous social media presence contributed to its appeal, creating a sense of community around the brand. The team’s acknowledgement of ‘causing problems’ in their farewell message hints at the rebellious spirit and unconventional approach that defined Working Title. This unique character will be missed by many, and its closure represents a loss for the local culinary scene.

The decision to close, while undoubtedly difficult, appears to be a strategic one, allowing The Black Hole Group to focus its resources on its remaining establishments and potentially explore new opportunities. The future of the space occupied by Working Title remains uncertain, but its memory will undoubtedly linger for those who enjoyed its offerings and appreciated its distinctive personality.

The closure serves as a reminder of the fragility of businesses in the competitive F&B landscape and the importance of supporting local establishments. It also highlights the ever-changing nature of the dining scene and the need for businesses to constantly evolve to meet the demands of a discerning public





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Working Title Burger Closure The Black Hole Group Lasalle College Of The Arts Afterwit Singapore F&B

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Burger spot Working Title to close after 13 yearsAfter over a decade of serving scrumptious burgers, Working Title is closing its doors.The eatery at Lasalle College of the Arts announced in an Instagram post on Tuesday (April 21) that its last day is April 30.'13 years is a long time to make coffee, burgers and cause problems. We're calling it a day,' Working Title wrote. While Working Title...

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