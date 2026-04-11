Workplace Friendships: A Bonus, Not a Necessity

This article explores the role of friendship in the workplace, arguing that while beneficial, it's not essential. It examines the dynamics of colleague relationships, the challenges of forming deep connections, and the importance of trust and respect in a professional environment.

Friendship in the workplace, while beneficial, isn't a necessity, according to May Lim of the Singapore Institute of Technology. Building and sustaining workplace friendships requires effort, but not every colleague needs to be a close friend. Liking everyone at work is an unrealistic expectation. Many individuals rely on work friends for information regarding office dynamics, such as gossip, political tensions, and resignations.

These networks often keep people informed about the latest happenings, something that I, admittingly, have always been slow to learn about.\Friendships are formed through conscious effort and shared experiences, creating feelings of safety and relaxation. Given the significant amount of time spent at work – with employed residents in Singapore working an average of 41.4 hours a week in 2025 according to the Ministry of Manpower – it is natural that relationships develop. However, the lines between colleague and friend can blur. Defining friendship involves knowing, liking, and trusting someone, aspects often desired in colleagues as well. Respecting boundaries is a form of professionalism and care. The presence of colleagues you like makes work more enjoyable, allowing for shared laughter and support during challenging times. Trust is essential, fostering collaboration and enabling teams to navigate disagreements constructively. It ensures mutual respect and reliability, even when personalities and working styles differ. \Finding genuine friendships at work can be challenging, influenced by factors such as the nature of the work, position, organizational culture, and team structure. Liking everyone at work is impossible due to differences in personality, values, life stage, and department size. The definition of workplace friendship is also unclear. Colleagues are you friends if you are connecting on LinkedIn or Facebook? Those who know your project milestones or your personal struggles? To what extent are they your friend? You might hesitate to share personal concerns with colleagues that you'd readily discuss with friends outside of work. The challenge arises when difficult conversations arise. For example, addressing a colleague's work quality is especially challenging when they are also a friend, requiring the balancing of professional objectivity with personal care. What matters most is having trustworthy colleagues, even if the bonds aren't as strong as traditional friendships. Trust allows collaboration without fear. It makes disagreements safer. It enables professionalism to hold the team together, even in the absence of personal closeness





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Workplace Friendship Colleagues Trust Professionalism

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