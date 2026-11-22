Experts Daryl Lim and Chow Song Chee discuss whether after-work socializing is mandatory for career growth. Discover how to balance professional obligations with personal boundaries in the modern workplace.

Business correspondent Timothy Goh recently presented practical insights into navigating complex workplace dynamics, specifically addressing the pervasive question of whether mandatory after-work socializing is essential for building strong professional relationships. The core dilemma centers on whether employees should prioritize networking outside office hours or if executing job responsibilities with high competence is sufficient for career advancement.

Building Trust Through Strategic Socializing

Daryl Lim, the chief executive of the consulting firm AI-Thentic, argues that engaging in social activities outside the workplace can significantly enhance colleague interactions. These informal settings allow team members to understand one another on a personal level, which subsequently builds trust and facilitates smoother communication during daily tasks. However, Lim explicitly stated that staff members should never feel coerced into attending these events, acknowledging that individuals often have pressing personal commitments or a strong preference for maintaining a strict boundary between their professional and private lives.

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Lim emphasized that while total exclusion from social circles is not required, occasional participation in key team events demonstrates a genuine value for working relationships. He advised that if an employee cannot attend a gathering, they should politely explain their absence to their boss without needing to disclose personal details or offer excessive apologies. This approach maintains professionalism while respecting personal boundaries.

Despite the emphasis on individual choice, Lim warned that regularly missing informal discussions can place employees at a disadvantage. Many workplace decisions and critical information are shared in these casual settings, meaning those who opt out entirely may miss vital context. To mitigate this risk, employees can request clarity on the purpose of these gatherings and propose alternatives, such as organizing a monthly team lunch during standard office hours. This compromise ensures inclusivity without infringing on personal time.

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Furthermore, Lim noted that meaningful connections do not exclusively require alcohol or dinner dates. Everyday interactions, such as conversations during coffee breaks, shared lunches, or simply assisting a colleague with a workload, are equally effective. He stressed that genuine curiosity, empathetic listening, and intentional engagement are the foundational elements of strong workplace relationships, rather than the frequency of attendance at social events.

The Role Of Boundaries And Professional Competence

Chow Song Chee, a certified senior professional with the Institute for Human Resource Professionals, provided additional context regarding the legitimacy of declining after-work activities. She identified several valid reasons for absence, including family responsibilities, personal obligations, and the genuine need for employees to recharge. According to Chow, respecting these individual boundaries should never be misinterpreted as a lack of team spirit or organizational commitment.

However, Chow cautioned that employees should not operate under the assumption that technical competence alone is sufficient to build robust professional networks. While individual performance and skills are undeniably important, effective teamwork relies heavily on trust, camaraderie, and mutual understanding. These intangible factors allow colleagues to collaborate across functional silos and navigate difficult conversations with greater ease and psychological safety.

Informal interactions serve as a critical mechanism for breaking down these silos and developing rapport. When colleagues connect beyond their official job titles, they create a supportive environment that enhances cross-functional collaboration. Chow explained that this sense of connection makes it easier to address conflicts and work together effectively, highlighting that visibility in social settings often correlates with perceived workplace contribution, though it should not be confused with actual output.

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Preventing Performative Bonding In The Workplace

A critical distinction exists between encouraging socialization and treating attendance as an unwritten metric of professional commitment. Chow warned that when social participation shifts from a choice to an expectation, team bonding risks becoming performative. This dynamic can unfairly disadvantage employees who have caregiving duties or different personal preferences, creating an inequitable environment where visibility is mistaken for value.

To foster a healthier culture, managers are encouraged to create opportunities for connection during working hours. Regular collaboration, open communication channels, and inclusive team activities conducted within office hours can effectively build rapport without demanding after-hours participation. After-work gatherings should merely complement these efforts, rather than serving as a prerequisite for professional acceptance, recognition, or career progression.

Ultimately, building constructive relationships requires intentional effort, but employees must not feel compelled to surrender their personal boundaries to prove their belonging. As articulated by the experts, the most important factor in the workplace remains how well individuals work together. Balancing professional obligations with personal well-being ensures long-term collaboration and sustained career growth without the pressure of performative socializing.